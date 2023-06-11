Martha Stewart's Feud With Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski Explained

That's right, celebrity chefs Martha Stewart and Antoni Porowski once had beef with each other online, and it all stems from a Christmas party invite gone wrong. The two do have one thing in common: their love of food. Of course, we know Stewart as the ultimate home and garden queen, making her fortune off of her cooking shows, books, and brands. American audiences first met Porowski when he was cast as the food and wine expert in the 2018 Netflix reboot of "Queer Eye." In a 2022 interview with Variety, the Canadian chef shared that he "grew up obsessing over Martha Stewart," as have many other aspiring cooks during the culinary maven's decades-long career.

When Porowski appeared in a 2019 interview with Martha Stewart magazine, he shared that Stewart's embrace of her Polish roots inspired his upbringing. "As somebody who was ashamed of his Polish heritage growing up," he explained. "To show somebody like Martha Stewart — such an icon — being proud of her heritage and sort of sharing that in the kitchen with her mother, whether making pierogi or golabki, and learning, teaching, and just having that interaction really helped shape me as a person."

You may be thinking: How could things possibly go wrong between these two peas in a pod? Well, it all started over... Instagram?