Martha Stewart's Feud With Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski Explained
That's right, celebrity chefs Martha Stewart and Antoni Porowski once had beef with each other online, and it all stems from a Christmas party invite gone wrong. The two do have one thing in common: their love of food. Of course, we know Stewart as the ultimate home and garden queen, making her fortune off of her cooking shows, books, and brands. American audiences first met Porowski when he was cast as the food and wine expert in the 2018 Netflix reboot of "Queer Eye." In a 2022 interview with Variety, the Canadian chef shared that he "grew up obsessing over Martha Stewart," as have many other aspiring cooks during the culinary maven's decades-long career.
When Porowski appeared in a 2019 interview with Martha Stewart magazine, he shared that Stewart's embrace of her Polish roots inspired his upbringing. "As somebody who was ashamed of his Polish heritage growing up," he explained. "To show somebody like Martha Stewart — such an icon — being proud of her heritage and sort of sharing that in the kitchen with her mother, whether making pierogi or golabki, and learning, teaching, and just having that interaction really helped shape me as a person."
You may be thinking: How could things possibly go wrong between these two peas in a pod? Well, it all started over... Instagram?
Martha Stewart called Antoni Porowski out on his Instagram etiquette
In the lawless land of social media, there's one major rule: You better tag your friends when you post them. In December 2019, Antoni Porowski uploaded photos to his Instagram of him sitting in the back of a car with three adorable dogs and another in a stable petting a horse. The "Queer Eye" expert snapped these pictures when he was invited to Martha Stewart's 2019 Christmas celebration, but it appears he forgot the cardinal rule of Instagram.
The mogul took to Porowski's comments sections to hilariously give him a piece of her mind. "Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48," she teased. "You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs ... We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!" But days later, Porowski posted a photo at Stewart's home bonfire with her personal and brand accounts tagged. "Patiently keeping my hands warm by her fire pit until @marthastewart48 follows me back," he shadily captioned.
Don't worry, according to People the two made up. Porowski appeared via video call on "Martha Knows Best" in July 2020. Stewart elaborated that she was "offended" about the post and that he hadn't sent her a thank you note. "I promise to do better," Porowski told her. All joking aside, the segment ended with Stewart's hearty chuckle and smile, so the social media hatchet was for sure buried.
Martha Stewart's roster of famous friends includes Antoni Porowski and Pete Devidson
Since the Instagram debacle, chefs Martha Stewart and Antoni Porowski have continued to stay in touch. For his childhood idol's birthday in August 2022, Porowski uploaded a video of the pair aboard a boat together, with Stewart pointing to the beautiful shore and mountains behind them. But the Canadian overlaid "Leave (Get Out)" by Jojo, making it look like Stewart was banishing Porowski off her deck. "Happy Birthday @marthastewart48 remember when you kicked me off your beautiful Hinckley bc I didn't tag u at ur previous year's Xmas party," he joked about their previous feud.
The two also got a chance to catch up when Stewart, Porowski, and Pete Davidson "[bumped] into" each other at the famous Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, California, in January 2022. That's right, the mogul hangs out with the "SNL" comedian, too! Davidson and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, visited her farm in Bedford, New York, ahead of Easter Sunday.
In an interview with Yahoo Life in January of this year, Stewart shared that she and her friends have made a pact to stay young at heart together and not "act like a little old lady." She also attributed her long life to healthy habits and spending time with the ones you love. Fans, of course, know that Stewart has friendships with everyone from the late Tina Turner to Snoop Dogg, who she uploaded a brand collab with for National Best Friends Day.