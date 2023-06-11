Matty Healy Claimed He Would Never Date Taylor Swift Long Before Their Fling

Taylor Swift has been having quite a year from kicking off her "Eras" tour to ending her relationship with Joe Alwyn. As the superstar continues to wow crowds in stadiums all over the country, her personal life has continued making headlines. Interestingly enough, Swift hasn't commented on any of it — which isn't all that uncommon. Swift generally lets her song lyrics do the talking when it comes to her romantic relationships, and this time is no different. As reports swirled that Swift and Alwyn broke things off after six years together, she went ahead and released the song "You're Losing Me," which fans are convinced is about her split from Alwyn.

As Swifties were just getting over the news that their idol was single again, rumors suggested she had a new flame with Matty Healy — the lead singer of the group The 1975. In May, fans noticed that Healy was in the crowd at Swift's shows in Nashville, according to People magazine. Days later, the two were seen holding hands in New York City. "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic," a source told People of the apparent new romance. However, things don't appear to have lasted long, with several outlets reporting on Swift and Healy's split in June. A source told TMZ that Swift was "single" again. Their romance may have been doomed from the start based on some comments that Healy had previously made.