The Rumored Affair That Rocked Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied's Marriage

Darren Aronofsky's "Black Swam" marked a major milestone not only in Natalie Portman's career but also in her personal life. Her performance of the mentally tortured ballerina in the 2010 psychological drama earned the actor her first Academy Award, but the film set is also where Portman fell in love with Benjamin Millepied in the fall 2009. The French dancer choreographed (and also starred alongside) Portman and Mila Kunis, helping instill the authenticity Aronofsky was after. After three years together, Portman and Millepied tied the knot in August 2012.

By then, Portman had already started a family with Millepied, welcoming their son Aleph in June 2011. Portman and Millepied had become engaged the previous year during her pregnancy, two events they confirmed at the same time. They expanded the brood in February 2017, when their daughter Amalia joined them earth-side. Portman showed she was supportive of Millepied's career early on, accepting to move her family to France in 2014 when he was selected as director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Even though Portman and Millepied moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, they have continued to frequently fly out to his home country throughout their marriage. Just in late May, Portman and Millepied were spotted at a Beyoncé concert in France, where she has been promoting her film "May December" at the Cannes Film Festival. Around that time, incriminating photographs of Millepied were taken and published a few days later, giving rise to infidelity rumors that have shaken their marriage.