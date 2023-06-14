What Amy Winehouse's Brother Alex Really Blames For Her Tragic Death

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse, disordered eating, and depression.

Amy Winehouse's life came to a tragic end in July 2011. The Grammy award-winning singer, who released hits like "Rehab" and "You Know I'm No Good," was only 27 years old when she suddenly died. Amy's cause of death was alcohol toxicity, as she had consumed more than five times the legal drink-drive limit, per BBC. Coroner Shirley Radcliffe stated that it was "a level of alcohol commonly associated with fatality."

Leading up to Amy's death, the star battled substance abuse for years. According to The Florida Times-Union, she binged on booze and used heroin and crack cocaine. However, there appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as Amy began to face her addiction head-on. In a 2021 article for the Independent, Amy's stepmother, Jane Winehouse, expressed her hopefulness for the singer. She said, "Towards the end, the gaps — the periods of sobriety — were getting longer. We thought she was going to pull through. We thought she was going to beat it."

Yet, after being sober for nearly two weeks, Amy began drinking just a few days before she died. Sadly, substance abuse wasn't the only problem she struggled with. In fact, Amy's brother, Alex Winehouse, actually believed something else contributed to her death.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).