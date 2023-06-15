Were Elizabeth Olsen And Chris Evans Ever More Than Co-Stars?

In 2016, Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans responded to relationship rumors on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Instead of directly shutting down the speculation, they played off of the gossip in an amusing way. Olsen joked, "Well we've been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years. We're actually engaged." Evans interjected, "I remember sending you a text saying, 'Hey guess what, apparently we're dating.'" Olsen made light of the situation, adding, "We were about to move in with each other, but we're still trying to figure out if we're dating or not because we don't talk instead." Both single at the time, Ellen DeGeneres remarked that they shouldn't rule out dating.

Olsen and Evans' friendship dwindled over the following years. In a 2022 lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the interviewer noted, "You've said you and this man, Chris Evans, are very close friends." Olsen corrected her, saying, "We were." She explained that they got together when they lived near each other. Then, she added, "I still like him, but I don't, like, hang out with him anymore." Yet, Olsen still considers him a friend and thinks highly of him. She shared, "He has a great laugh, so it makes you feel better about yourself when you tell a joke."