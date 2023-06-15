Were Elizabeth Olsen And Chris Evans Ever More Than Co-Stars?
Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans are no strangers to each other on-screen. Olsen joined Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for "Avengers: Age of Ultron," in 2015, per Us Weekly. Then, they starred in "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." Besides acting alongside each other, the pair has made some memorable talk show appearances. In a 2016 episode of "The Ellen Show," they played a game where they moved to different styles of dance. When the words "lap dance," came up, Evans busted out some moves by Olsen. Hands over her face, she cringed, yelling, "Oh no!"
Evans and Olsen's dynamic has certainly been playful and entertaining, but fans are curious if they've ever taken their relationship to the next level. As rumors flew around about a romance between them, they decided to take things in their own hands, and they did so with a sense of humor.
Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans are just friends
In 2016, Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans responded to relationship rumors on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Instead of directly shutting down the speculation, they played off of the gossip in an amusing way. Olsen joked, "Well we've been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years. We're actually engaged." Evans interjected, "I remember sending you a text saying, 'Hey guess what, apparently we're dating.'" Olsen made light of the situation, adding, "We were about to move in with each other, but we're still trying to figure out if we're dating or not because we don't talk instead." Both single at the time, Ellen DeGeneres remarked that they shouldn't rule out dating.
Olsen and Evans' friendship dwindled over the following years. In a 2022 lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the interviewer noted, "You've said you and this man, Chris Evans, are very close friends." Olsen corrected her, saying, "We were." She explained that they got together when they lived near each other. Then, she added, "I still like him, but I don't, like, hang out with him anymore." Yet, Olsen still considers him a friend and thinks highly of him. She shared, "He has a great laugh, so it makes you feel better about yourself when you tell a joke."
Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen have found their loves
While Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen have displayed their undeniable chemistry, it has never translated into off-screen romance. When it comes to relationships, the two have gone their separate ways. Olsen is married to Robbie Arnett, a musician in the band Milo Greene. According to Us Weekly, Evans and Olsen met during her trip to Mexico in 2017. Two years later, the couple got engaged. In a 2022 interview on "The Jess Cagle Show," Jess Cagle asked Olsen and Arnett, "Did you guys get married during lockdown?" Olsen admitted that they've kept a low profile on their romance. She continued, "We eloped, and then we had a wedding at another time, and it was before Covid."
Evans has most recently ignited flames with actor Alba Baptista. In 2022, an insider told People that he's been dating her "for over a year and it's serious. They are in love and Chris has never been happier." On Valentine's Day in February 2023, he posted numerous photos and videos on Instagram Story, per Elle. While Baptista and Evans haven't revealed too much about their relationship, the Marvel star admitted that he's interested in getting serious with someone. In an interview with Shondaland, he was asked, "Is there anything in real life that you've been that laser-focused on?" Evans replied, "Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."