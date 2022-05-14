Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She Doesn't Hang Out With Chris Evans Anymore

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen has earned rave reviews for her role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and the hit movie has put the actor back in the headlines. The 33-year-old actor told People she missed her onscreen love and "WandaVision" co-star Paul Bettany during the "Doctor Strange 2" press junket. "I did text him last weekend, and I was like, 'I miss you,'" Olsen said, "because I'm so used to doing press with him, and I just miss him so much and Wanda's really alone in this film and I feel it as an actor."

Fans want to know if Olsen felt a connection to any other of her handsome "Avengers" co-stars. According to Us Weekly, Olsen briefly dated Tom Hiddleston in 2015, but it was also rumored that she and Chris Evans were more than friends.

Indeed, fans shipped a romance between Olsen and Evans for years. The two MCU stars joked about their "love story" during a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Well, we've been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years," Olsen told DeGeneres. "We're actually engaged." Evans chimed in, "I remember sending you a text saying, 'Hey guess what, apparently we're dating.'" While their sarcastic chat with Ellen was meant to dispel the dating rumors, it appeared there was some chemistry between the actors. But in a Vanity Fair interview, Olsen reveals why she doesn't hang out with Captain America anymore.