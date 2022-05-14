Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why She Doesn't Hang Out With Chris Evans Anymore
Marvel Cinematic Universe star Elizabeth Olsen has earned rave reviews for her role in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and the hit movie has put the actor back in the headlines. The 33-year-old actor told People she missed her onscreen love and "WandaVision" co-star Paul Bettany during the "Doctor Strange 2" press junket. "I did text him last weekend, and I was like, 'I miss you,'" Olsen said, "because I'm so used to doing press with him, and I just miss him so much and Wanda's really alone in this film and I feel it as an actor."
Fans want to know if Olsen felt a connection to any other of her handsome "Avengers" co-stars. According to Us Weekly, Olsen briefly dated Tom Hiddleston in 2015, but it was also rumored that she and Chris Evans were more than friends.
Indeed, fans shipped a romance between Olsen and Evans for years. The two MCU stars joked about their "love story" during a 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Well, we've been dating for, like, secretly for the last three years," Olsen told DeGeneres. "We're actually engaged." Evans chimed in, "I remember sending you a text saying, 'Hey guess what, apparently we're dating.'" While their sarcastic chat with Ellen was meant to dispel the dating rumors, it appeared there was some chemistry between the actors. But in a Vanity Fair interview, Olsen reveals why she doesn't hang out with Captain America anymore.
Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans aren't BFFs
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Elizabeth Olsen was under pressure when she agreed to take a lie detector test with Vanity Fair. While she was under the scrutiny of a polygraph, Olsen was shown a photograph of her smiling next to Chris Evans as the interviewer prompted, "You've said you and this man, Chris Evans, were very close friends." Olsen answered, "We were. We lived very close to each other, and during that time we'd hang out a lot. I still like him but I don't, like, hang out with him anymore." When asked if she and Evans were BFFs, Olsen responded, "Never, no. But we were friends. I mean, we are friends ... We're friends but, like, we just don't hang out anymore."
In another part of the interview, the "Avengers" actor revealed, "[Evans] has a great laugh, so it makes you feel better about yourself when you tell a joke." Awkward? However, anything that did or didn't happen between the MCU co-stars is old news.
The "Wandavision" star is blissfully married to Robbie Arnett. Page Six reported Olsen quietly wed the Milo Green musician and then shocked Hollywood by announcing her marriage during an interview. While chatting with Kaley Cuoco on Variety's Actors on Actors series in June 2021, Olsen said she had to chat from the bathroom due to construction but said her "husband" helped prepare the bathroom for the interview. Captain Who?