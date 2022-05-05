Elizabeth Olsen Shares The Challenges Of Growing Up With The Olsen Twins

Elizabeth Olsen has quite an impressive acting résumé thus far, and it's safe to say that her career is far from over. According to her IMDb profile, Elizabeth has starred in hits like "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Captain America: Civil War." Of course, she also stars in the hit series "WandaVision," though Elizabeth admits that she didn't always think that it would be super successful. "I just assume that no one's gonna do anything that I'm a part of," she said on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." "But we were really swinging for the fences and felt proud of what we were doing. And we felt like it was different and unique, and there was a great energy to it."

Most of Elizabeth's projects have been rather popular, like "Martha Marcy May Marlene," and many people are proud of what she has accomplished, including sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's former "Full House" star John Stamos. "I watched a little bit of Mary-Kate's sister on there. It was really cool," Stamos told Insider of Elizabeth's role in "WandaVision," adding that "she was incredible." (How sweet is that?)

In an interview with The Guardian, Elizabeth also touched on what it was like to grow up with such famous sisters. "Their fame made me more determined to study. I knew I wanted to be an actor, but I also didn't want to start working when I was under 18," she shared. In another interview, she also touched on growing up an Olsen.