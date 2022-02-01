Here's Who Chris Evans Is Rumored To Be Dating Now
Keeping up with Chris Evans' romantic life is almost a full-time job. Fans ship the handsome 40-year-old actor with some of Hollywood's most beautiful women. In 2021, Evans was allegedly dating Selena Gomez. The inside scoop on Evans' love life is hard to keep up with. According to Us Weekly, the "Avengers" star has dated Jessica Biel, Kate Bosworth, Emmy Rossum, Lilly Collins, Minka Kelly, Amy Smart, and more. In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans said, "I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."
The New York Times reported that Evans had a serious relationship with actor Jenny Slate in 2017 and 2018. One reason fans are so intent on seeing the "Knives Out" star in a happy relationship is because Evans seems to be a very nice human being. Anyone who loves a rescue dog as much as Evans loves his pup Dodger can't be a jerk, right? His "Avengers: End Game" co-star Robert Downey Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter, "At the root of it, he has true humility."
Any woman would kill to date this hunky superstar. So who is he allegedly dating now?
Chris Evans is rumored to be dating Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista
Rumor has it that Chris Evans is dating Netflix's "Warrior Nun" star, Alba Baptista. The Daily Mail reported that the 40-year-old "Avengers" star has not confirmed dating the 24-year-old Baptista, but that didn't stop fans from shipping a romance between the two actors. According to the Mail, fans started buzzing about the romance after Evans shared an Instagram story from Lisbon, Portugal, Baptista's hometown. The outlet reported on gossip that the "Warrior Nun" star may have spent New Year's Eve in Los Angeles. Internet sleuths claim Baptista's photos from her LA trip were taken in Evans' backyard. Some claim another signal of the romance is that the "Knives Out" star began following Baptista on Instagram in 2020, but she did not follow him back until June 2021. The buzz about Evans and Baptista's romance isn't exactly hard evidence.
Still, the Portuguese actor seems to be a good fit for Evans. Baptista is multilingual. Besides speaking her native Portuguese, she is fluent in English, Spanish, French, and German. According to Hollywood Life, Baptista has acted since she was a teen, so she understands the industry. She also has been linked to "Emily in Paris" star Lucas Bravo, so she understands the pressures of dating another actor.
So stay tuned. More concrete evidence could be coming soon!