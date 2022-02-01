Here's Who Chris Evans Is Rumored To Be Dating Now

Keeping up with Chris Evans' romantic life is almost a full-time job. Fans ship the handsome 40-year-old actor with some of Hollywood's most beautiful women. In 2021, Evans was allegedly dating Selena Gomez. The inside scoop on Evans' love life is hard to keep up with. According to Us Weekly, the "Avengers" star has dated Jessica Biel, Kate Bosworth, Emmy Rossum, Lilly Collins, Minka Kelly, Amy Smart, and more. In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans said, "I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I'm with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating."

The New York Times reported that Evans had a serious relationship with actor Jenny Slate in 2017 and 2018. One reason fans are so intent on seeing the "Knives Out" star in a happy relationship is because Evans seems to be a very nice human being. Anyone who loves a rescue dog as much as Evans loves his pup Dodger can't be a jerk, right? His "Avengers: End Game" co-star Robert Downey Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter, "At the root of it, he has true humility."

Any woman would kill to date this hunky superstar. So who is he allegedly dating now?