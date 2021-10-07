What's Really Going On With Chris Evans And Selena Gomez?

There's nothing we love more than a hot new Hollywood couple — especially when it involves two fan-favorites. The latest celebrity duo to spark romance rumors is Chris Evans and Selena Gomez. Not only is there some compelling proof to suggest there's definitely something going on between them, fans were quick to point out that the singer once confessed she was attracted to the "Captain America" star. "I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn't he cute? ... He's very cute," Gomez revealed during a 2015 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Then, when she was asked if she'd ever previously spoke about her crush on him, she said it was the very first time. "Oh man," Gomez said. "He's either going to hate me or love me."

Evans never publicly reacted to the news, but years later, it seems like her candidness may have paid off. After the rumors started circulating, many shared their thoughts on Twitter. "LISTEN IF THE RUMORS ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ DATING WITH CHRIS EVANS IS A REAL THING, THEY'LL BE THE MOST ATTRACTIVE COUPLE EVER. I KNOW THAT THEY'LL BE GOOD FOR EACH OTHER. I CAN FEEL IT," one excited person wrote. Another added, "Such a levelllll uppppp I really hope it's true." A third eager fan tweeted, "Honestly if someone was going to date our girl selena gomez then im glad its Chris Evans."

So, are Evans and Gomez dating? The evidence is piling up.