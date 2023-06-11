Drew Barrymore's Relationship With Her Mom Jaid Is Still Beyond Complicated Today

Families can be complicated at the best of times. Still, the Barrymores take complicated families to a whole new level—especially Drew Barrymore and her mom, Jaid Barrymore.

Drew hails from Hollywood royalty. Her grandfather John Barrymore was an acting icon. Her dad, John Barrymore II, was an actor too—albeit never reaching the great heights of his famous father, per IMDB. Drew's mother, Jaid Barrymore, was also an actor. However, she concentrated on her daughter's career, becoming a momager way before Kris Jenner came along and spawned the term.

Vulture reports that Drew was the most famous screen kid since the ringletted cutie Shirley Temple. She hit the big time when she was just 7, starring in the mega-smash E.T. She immediately struck up a longtime relationship with the movie's director Steven Spielberg who acted as a much-needed parental figure to the young girl as her early levels of superstardom came with the inevitable problems that haunt most child stars. Her father's short-lived career peaked before Drew arrived in the world. He spiraled into an abyss of addiction, becoming an abusive alcoholic, then fleeing and leaving Drew with her mom, sporadically appearing back in her life. Drew's mom was already controlling her image at age 7 and using her as a prop to gain entry into the top clubs of the day. It didn't take long before things went south between the mother and daughter. And Drew Barrymore's relationship with her mom Jaid is still beyond complicated today.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).