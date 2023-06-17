Why Shannen Doherty Blames Her Cancer Diagnosis On Her Ex-Manager
After learning she had breast cancer in 2015, Shannon Doherty filed a lawsuit against her management company, blaming them for her diagnosis. It was through the court documents that reports of Doherty's cancer struggle first broke. She later confirmed the news to People. "Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," Doherty told the outlet. "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life."
Initially, it looked like doctors had caught her cancer in time. In 2017, following treatment, Doherty announced she was in remission. "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES," she posted on Instagram. However, Doherty acknowledged that she wasn't out of the woods yet. "As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years [are] crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time," she wrote.
In 2020 Doherty revealed that her cancer had returned. This time, it had metastasized beyond her breasts and lymph nodes. "I feel like I'm a very, very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another 10 or 15 years," she told Elle. Doherty admitted to questioning if her cancer was some sort of "karma" payback; ultimately, she determined it wasn't. Instead, Shannen Doherty blames her cancer diagnosis on her ex-manager.
Time is of the essence
In her 2015 lawsuit, Shannen Doherty blamed her cancer diagnosis on her ex-manager, Tia Boyd, and her employers, Tanner, Mainstain, Glynn & Johnson. Per TMZ, the documents allege the firm missed one of Doherty's SAG health insurance payments in 2014, causing her policy to lapse. The lawsuit claims the insurance couldn't be reinstated until 2015, resulting in Doherty skipping doctor visits in the months in between. After regaining her insurance and visiting her doctor again, Doherty received the devastating news that she had "invasive breast cancer metastatic to at least one lymph node."
The lawsuit claims Doherty's doctors told her that her cancer had spread during the period she was uninsured and that she would now have to undergo invasive surgery and treatment that could have been avoided if her cancer had been detected earlier. According to People, Doherty later filed a second motion, alleging an employee from the management company called her insurance brokers "and falsely identified herself as Ms. Doherty in an unauthorized effort to obtain [Doherty's] confidential medical information for use by Tanner Mainstain in this litigation."
Doherty's management company admitted to calling the insurance brokers. Still, it denied impersonating its former client or attempting to obtain her personal records. "Tanner Mainstain never sought Ms. Doherty's confidential medical information from SAG. Before the lawsuit was even filed and as the tapes clearly indicate, they merely sought information regarding where a SAG invoice was mailed," they insisted in a statement.
Staying strong
Shannon Doherty's former management company settled her lawsuit in 2016. TMZ reported that just before agreeing on a payment, Tia Boyd's attorneys had attempted to depose Doherty so they could grill her about how sick she really was and how much of an impact the cancer treatments were having on her life.
The actor opened up for the first time about her advanced diagnosis during a tearful interview with ABC News in 2020. She explained why she hadn't wanted to talk publicly about it before."[People] look at you like you're dead man walking basically and that they need to say their goodbyes to you or something," she explained. "And also, work dries up. I enjoy working. Working gives me another reason to wake up every morning." Shortly after the interview, Doherty broke the news that she'd split from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienki. "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," her publicist told the AP. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."
Then, in June 2023, Doherty delivered a devastating cancer update. The actor posted a video to her Instagram showing her crying as she underwent radiation treatment. "On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain," Doherty captioned the emotional clip. "January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious," she continued. "That fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like," Doherty added.