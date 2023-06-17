Why Shannen Doherty Blames Her Cancer Diagnosis On Her Ex-Manager

After learning she had breast cancer in 2015, Shannon Doherty filed a lawsuit against her management company, blaming them for her diagnosis. It was through the court documents that reports of Doherty's cancer struggle first broke. She later confirmed the news to People. "Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," Doherty told the outlet. "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life."

Initially, it looked like doctors had caught her cancer in time. In 2017, following treatment, Doherty announced she was in remission. "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES," she posted on Instagram. However, Doherty acknowledged that she wasn't out of the woods yet. "As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years [are] crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time," she wrote.

In 2020 Doherty revealed that her cancer had returned. This time, it had metastasized beyond her breasts and lymph nodes. "I feel like I'm a very, very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another 10 or 15 years," she told Elle. Doherty admitted to questioning if her cancer was some sort of "karma" payback; ultimately, she determined it wasn't. Instead, Shannen Doherty blames her cancer diagnosis on her ex-manager.