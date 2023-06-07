Shannen Doherty Delivers Devastating Cancer Update In Vulnerable Look At Treatment

Actor Shannen Doherty has gotten vulnerable in her latest breast cancer update. It's been nearly a decade since Doherty opened up about her breast cancer, spurred by a lawsuit against her former management, according to Entertainment Weekly. Doherty claimed that her former representatives denied her medical coverage, which could've allowed her to catch her cancer during earlier stages. The filing said, "Had she been insured and able to visit her doctor, the cancer could potentially have been stopped, thus obviating the need for the future treatment (including mastectomy and chemotherapy) that Plaintiff will likely have to suffer through now."

Unfortunately, Doherty wasn't able to avoid a series of emotionally challenging, invasive treatments, which she's heavily documented in an effort to spread cancer awareness. In addition to undergoing chemotherapy, Doherty has also had surgery and attempted hormone therapy. In 2017, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer was improving, and had gone into remission. This positive turn didn't last long, as she revealed on "Good Morning America" in 2020 that her breast cancer had progressed to stage 4 (via People).

Now, Doherty has given another update on her health and it's not good.