Shannen Doherty Delivers Devastating Cancer Update In Vulnerable Look At Treatment
Actor Shannen Doherty has gotten vulnerable in her latest breast cancer update. It's been nearly a decade since Doherty opened up about her breast cancer, spurred by a lawsuit against her former management, according to Entertainment Weekly. Doherty claimed that her former representatives denied her medical coverage, which could've allowed her to catch her cancer during earlier stages. The filing said, "Had she been insured and able to visit her doctor, the cancer could potentially have been stopped, thus obviating the need for the future treatment (including mastectomy and chemotherapy) that Plaintiff will likely have to suffer through now."
Unfortunately, Doherty wasn't able to avoid a series of emotionally challenging, invasive treatments, which she's heavily documented in an effort to spread cancer awareness. In addition to undergoing chemotherapy, Doherty has also had surgery and attempted hormone therapy. In 2017, Doherty revealed that her breast cancer was improving, and had gone into remission. This positive turn didn't last long, as she revealed on "Good Morning America" in 2020 that her breast cancer had progressed to stage 4 (via People).
Now, Doherty has given another update on her health and it's not good.
Shannen Doherty's cancer has worsened
Shannen Doherty recently revealed that her cancer has spread with an Instagram video of herself in the hospital. "January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," wrote Doherty. "Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place." She continued, "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."
Since the post went live, Doherty's supporters reached out to offer their support. Director Kevin Smith commented, "Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend. You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it's understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat." Another fan tweeted, "I'm heavily praying and wishing and sending so much healing energy to shannen doherty. she's so amazing and she's gone through so much. she is so strong. so strong. i wish her nothing but healing and happiness."