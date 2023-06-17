What Jenna Ortega's Relationship Is Really Like With Her Wednesday Co-Stars

It's hard to imagine anyone playing the perpetually stoic, emotionally constipated yet gentle-hearted Wednesday Addams on Netflix's hit show "Wednesday" other than Jenna Ortega – but how is her relationship with her co-stars?

Surprisingly, Ortega admitted she had passed on playing the lead several times before eventually coming around to the idea. Speaking with The Sunday Times, the "Scream" star dished that she had shifted her focus to film, so anything TV-related was admittedly no longer appealing to her. "I got the email, passed on it," she confessed. "I had done so much TV in my life, all I've ever wanted to do is film... It's only in the last three or four years that I've been able to start going up for film. I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about." But "Wednesday" surpassed all expectations and became a tremendous success, nabbing a record of 341.23M hours viewed in its first week, surpassing the fourth season of "Stranger Things."

Apart from getting her name out there, Ortega also gained something else from the role: Her best friends. The friendship she had on-screen with co-stars Percy Hynes White, Georgie Farmer, and Emma Myers translated to real life, with the "You" actor sharing that they had become a family.