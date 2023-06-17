Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Also Struggled With Addiction

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie suffered from addiction for much of her adult life, a struggle shared by her half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.

In the 2019 book, "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain" by Harry Nelson, Lisa Marie penned the foreword in which she revealed that she had "[fallen] prey to opioids," People notes. She said that she had been put on opioids for pain following the birth of her twins, and she became addicted. Over the years, Lisa Marie worked on her sobriety. "[I'm] grateful to be alive today... and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times," she wrote (her son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020).

Lisa Marie isn't the only person in her family who has faced addiction. In fact, her very famous father was known to abuse opiates and take Valium, barbiturates, Quaaludes, and sleeping pills, according to PBS. Elvis died at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. Garibaldi — Priscilla's son with Marco Garibaldi — has also spoken about his addiction in recent years, and shortly after Lisa Marie's death, he revealed his decision to give up Fentanyl.