Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Also Struggled With Addiction
Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. The only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie suffered from addiction for much of her adult life, a struggle shared by her half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.
In the 2019 book, "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain" by Harry Nelson, Lisa Marie penned the foreword in which she revealed that she had "[fallen] prey to opioids," People notes. She said that she had been put on opioids for pain following the birth of her twins, and she became addicted. Over the years, Lisa Marie worked on her sobriety. "[I'm] grateful to be alive today... and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times," she wrote (her son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020).
Lisa Marie isn't the only person in her family who has faced addiction. In fact, her very famous father was known to abuse opiates and take Valium, barbiturates, Quaaludes, and sleeping pills, according to PBS. Elvis died at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. Garibaldi — Priscilla's son with Marco Garibaldi — has also spoken about his addiction in recent years, and shortly after Lisa Marie's death, he revealed his decision to give up Fentanyl.
Navarone Garibaldi got sober in 2020
When Navarone Garibaldi was a teenager, he started using drugs. "I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it'd turn out to be fentanyl. That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I'd need it every 45 minutes," he said in a candid interview with People published after Lisa Marie Presley's death. When he was 18 years old, Navarone moved away from home and formed the band Them Guns. Then, during a trip to meet his extended family in Brazil, he recalled being "ashamed" of his dark secret. "My family there didn't know I had a drug problem, and I was so ashamed to tell them. I promised I wouldn't come back again until my problem was resolved," he told the outlet.
It wasn't until 2020 that Navarone decided to get sober — and he had a reason: He wanted to visit his now-wife Elsa in Switzerland during the pandemic and couldn't travel with drugs. It was then that he gave up fentanyl cold turkey — which was a struggle — but the musician made it through. And he's been back to Brazil to see his family, most recently in April, with his mom, Priscilla Presley. "[I] had an amazing visit with @nava_rone s family in Brazil!! Such amazing people such a wonderful city, such a wonderful. So much love here. Can't wait to come back," Priscilla captioned an Instagram post, sharing some photos from the trip.
Navarone Garibaldi penned a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley on Instagram
On January 13, Navarone Garibaldi took to his Instagram feed to share a tribute to his older sister after her tragic death. "Big sister... i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren't easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I'm sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can't believe this, I'm lost for words. Love you sis," he wrote. After receiving condolences and support from fans around the globe, Navarone posted to his Instagram Stories to thank everyone. "Thank you all so much for the support. Truly grateful for all of you," he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Lisa Marie is survived by her mother, half-brother, and three daughters: Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.