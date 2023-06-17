Alanis Morissette Had A Special Relationship With Dave Coulier's Late Sister
Alanis Morissette and Dave Coulier dated from 1992 to 1994, and the demise of the unlikely relationship between the alt-rock icon and the "Full House" star has reverberated for decades. For this, the exes can thank the endless debate over whether Coulier is the "Mr. Duplicity" Morissette lyrically eviscerates in her 1995 breakup anthem "You Oughta Know."
Coulier's late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget once claimed that he witnessed the famous dinner conversation alluded to in the song. "I was at [Coulier's] house, and he said, 'Alanis just hung up on me and said sorry for calling you during dinner,'" Saget recalled on "Watch What Happens Live." But he didn't confirm whether Coulier got reprimanded for replacing his ex with an older version of Morissette.
Lyrics like, "I'm here, to remind you / Of the mess you left when you went away / It's not fair, to deny me / Of the cross I bear that you gave to me," might make it easy to imagine Morissette haunting Coulier forever, menacingly glaring at him with her dark hair draped over her face like the girl from "The Ring." And in 2008, the Canadian singer did tell Women's Health, "I'm someone who loves anger and who, at this point, channels it in very creative ways. I feel honored to be considered an angry person." But according to Coulier, Morissette has a softer, sweeter side that he got to see when she befriended his sister before their storied split.
Alanis Morissette visited Dave Coulier's sister in the hospital
Dave Coulier's sister, Sharon, died from cervical cancer the same year he and Alanis Morissette started dating, so there wasn't much time for Morissette to get to know her. However, in a 2022 appearance on "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts," Coulier recounted how Morissette provided his sister with companionship during her final days. "Alanis was living in Toronto," the actor said. "She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister, playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. That's the kind of human being she is."
Coulier also confessed that he's fairly certain that at least some of the lyrics in "You Oughta Know" are about him. According to the actor, when he reached out to Morissette years after their split to ask her how he should respond to media questions about whether he's the villain of the song, she graciously told him, "You can say whatever you want."
Now, what Coulier thinks people oughta know about Morissette is that she's an amazing human being. While "You Oughta Know" gave Morissette a reputation for being angry, angsty, and vengeful, this was not the woman Coulier got to know. "She was always very, very sweet," he told HuffPost Live in 2013 (via Us Weekly). "The Angry Alanis — I never met her. I never experienced that at all. She was always really funny. Really smart. And, you know, just very genuine and down-to-earth."
Alanis Morissette's relationship struggles
While Alanis Morissette's treatment of Dave Coulier's sister was proof positive that the "Thank U" singer is the type of friend that most of us would be thankful to have, Morissette found that fame made it more difficult for her to form meaningful relationships with people. After her album "Jagged Little Pill" made her a global superstar, she struggled with feelings of loneliness. "I'd awkwardly phone different celebrities to see if we could be friends. And a lot of times I'd be met with, 'Why are you calling me?'" she recalled to Marie Claire.
When Morissette was singing for Coulier's sister in the hospital, she was possibly using the compassionate act to lift her own spirits as well. "Often what had pulled me out of my depression pre-family was service," she told Self. "Service for me has been through my songs ... offering comfort, empathy, validation, support, information, assurance ... with an eye toward healing."
Morissette also found lasting romantic relationships elusive. Reflecting back on her lost loves, which include "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, she told the Daily Mail. "I wanted relationships that couldn't possibly work out." But after a lot of living and learning, she tied the knot with rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway in 2010. The couple went on to welcome three children, sons Winter and Ever and daughter Onyx. But don't worry; we won't say it's ironic that the singer who was once so lonely is now surrounded by so much love.