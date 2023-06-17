Alanis Morissette Had A Special Relationship With Dave Coulier's Late Sister

Alanis Morissette and Dave Coulier dated from 1992 to 1994, and the demise of the unlikely relationship between the alt-rock icon and the "Full House" star has reverberated for decades. For this, the exes can thank the endless debate over whether Coulier is the "Mr. Duplicity" Morissette lyrically eviscerates in her 1995 breakup anthem "You Oughta Know."

Coulier's late "Full House" co-star Bob Saget once claimed that he witnessed the famous dinner conversation alluded to in the song. "I was at [Coulier's] house, and he said, 'Alanis just hung up on me and said sorry for calling you during dinner,'" Saget recalled on "Watch What Happens Live." But he didn't confirm whether Coulier got reprimanded for replacing his ex with an older version of Morissette.

Lyrics like, "I'm here, to remind you / Of the mess you left when you went away / It's not fair, to deny me / Of the cross I bear that you gave to me," might make it easy to imagine Morissette haunting Coulier forever, menacingly glaring at him with her dark hair draped over her face like the girl from "The Ring." And in 2008, the Canadian singer did tell Women's Health, "I'm someone who loves anger and who, at this point, channels it in very creative ways. I feel honored to be considered an angry person." But according to Coulier, Morissette has a softer, sweeter side that he got to see when she befriended his sister before their storied split.