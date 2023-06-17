How Johnny Depp Reportedly Feels About Daughter Lily-Rose's Risque Role In The Idol

Between his public feuds and plagiarism lawsuits, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) is no stranger to controversy, but this time, he's making waves for HBO's "The Idol." Likewise, his "Idol" co-star Lily-Rose Depp has become a talking point for her role in the risqué show. Lily-Rose — the 24-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — plays Jocelyn, a struggling pop singer whose fortunes get tangled up with those of a modern-day cult leader named Tedros (The Weeknd). Tedros and Jocelyn's relationship gets progressively darker — ya'll, there is S&M right off the bat! — but given "Idol" director Sam Levinson's work on "Euphoria," we can infer that these types of steamy scenes and morally gray characters are his forte.

However, onscreen nudity and masturbation aren't everyone's cup of tea, and "Idol" has been roundly criticized for its disturbing content. The teaser refers to the series as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood," and IndieWire and Rolling Stone have branded it a "s**t show" and "torture porn." Another reviewer expressed her opinion that she hoped Lily-Rose was "okay" with the "exploitative" nature of the show (via The New York Post).

These aren't exactly the glowing reviews Lily-Rose might have wanted for her starring role, but her proud father isn't one to let a little controversy sway his opinion. In fact, we could argue that after Johnny's court case with ex-wife Amber Heard, controversy is fueling his comeback.