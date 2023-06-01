I Can't Stand Johnny Depp Or Amber Heard, But His Year Post-Verdict Has Been Unfair

It was like watching a terrible trainwreck, or in this case, a pirate shipwreck. I'm talking about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court fiasco, obviously. June 1 marks the first anniversary of the verdict in the Depp vs. Heard civil trial, which reminded us all why defense attorneys often advise their clients not to take the stand. Both parties were problematic, and it was difficult to muster sympathy for either star.

With testimony of his out-of-control spending, overindulgence, unapologetic and totally characteristic swagger and bloated ego, screaming hissy fits, and teenage rock star-style partying, Depp came across as a petulant Peter Pan-style character throughout the trial. Meanwhile, Heard appeared cold and calculating. That definitely wasn't helped by her seemingly callous decision to file for divorce just three days after Depp's mom died. (I mean, really? She couldn't wait another week, at least?) Heard peppered her stoicism with timely and sudden spells of tearful outbursts, which had Depp's attorneys accusing her of utilizing her acting skills. Whether they were right or wrong, there was no denying the theatrics of the case.

There were so many moments in the Depp and Heard trial nobody will ever forget. The alleged bed pooping and other memories are permanently inked into our brains one year later like a yellow curry stain on white linen dress. But, even though I can't stand Johnny Depp or Amber Heard, his year post-verdict has clearly been unfair.