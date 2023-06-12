Nicki Swift Uncovers Which Canceled TLC Show Fans Miss The Most - Exclusive Survey

Nicki Swift's readers have voted on which canceled TLC show they'd love to have back on their screens. TLC produces a wide range of unique reality shows, which touch on things such as unusually large families, unorthodox dating habits, dangerous foot disorders, disgustingly large pimples — and on the less-controversial end of the spectrum — even wedding dresses. On the surface, the channel seems to amplify alternative life paths and the rare afflictions that affect people. Naturally, TLC has birthed many scandals over the years, ranging from confusing, to distressing, to especially egregious.

Still, TLC's fans are a dedicated bunch, who have helped propel the network to number 18 on the list of the most popular TV channels, per US TVBD. Currently, TLC's website lists over 100 programs and specials, although not all of them are currently producing new episodes. Ongoing series include "Dr. Pimple Popper," "90 Day Fiancé," "My 600 Pound Life," and "I Am Shauna Ray." And while these shows obviously meet the demands of TLC's viewers, many fans still miss some of the network's canceled shows. To get a better understanding of which show viewers would most like to see again, we asked Nicki Swift's readers to vote on their favorite canceled tv shows.