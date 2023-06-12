Treat Williams, Everwood Actor, Dead At 71
Treat Williams, the actor who rose to prominence thanks to his roles in "Everwood," "Prince of the City," and "Hair," has died. He was 71 years old.
His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed the tragic news in a statement issued to People, saying that Williams died as a result of a motorcycle-related accident. "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson explained. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." He also waxed poetic about Williams' illustrious career, noting that he's been a fixture in the entertainment scene for over four decades. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood [scene] since the late 1970s," McPherson added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."
Williams first found fame in 1975, when he starred in the film "Deadly Hero," per Entertainment Tonight. Before his death, he starred in hundreds of TV and film projects, including "The Late Shift," which earned him an Emmy nomination, and "A Streetcar Named Desire," which got him a Golden Globe nod.
Fans mourn the passing of Treat Williams
Just mere hours prior to the announcement of his passing, Treat Williams took to Twitter to share footage of someone operating a tractor and how he was planning on mowing his farm. "What a real Vermonter does," he wrote in one of the tweets. After news of his death surfaced, fans expressed shock over how he was gone in what seemed like a snap. "2 hours and it's all different. You never know what day is the day. RIP," one fan penned. "Earlier today tweeted about bottling the smell of cut grass...truly a life well lived," wrote another.
Outside of acting, Williams has always expressed his love for the Vermont countryside. Speaking with Southern Living in 2020, the late actor shared that he happily lived his days tending to his 200-year-old farmhouse with his family. "I'll sometimes stop and sit on the tractor and go, 'I really wish I can thank somebody for this because this is really a great life,'" he mused.
Williams is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Elinor Williams. The family shared a statement with Deadline saying, "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life, and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."