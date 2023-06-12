Treat Williams, Everwood Actor, Dead At 71

Treat Williams, the actor who rose to prominence thanks to his roles in "Everwood," "Prince of the City," and "Hair," has died. He was 71 years old.

His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed the tragic news in a statement issued to People, saying that Williams died as a result of a motorcycle-related accident. "He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off," McPherson explained. "I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented." He also waxed poetic about Williams' illustrious career, noting that he's been a fixture in the entertainment scene for over four decades. "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood [scene] since the late 1970s," McPherson added. "He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Williams first found fame in 1975, when he starred in the film "Deadly Hero," per Entertainment Tonight. Before his death, he starred in hundreds of TV and film projects, including "The Late Shift," which earned him an Emmy nomination, and "A Streetcar Named Desire," which got him a Golden Globe nod.