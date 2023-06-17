Shaquille O'Neal Once Added Fuel To Those Kim Kardashian And Chris Paul Affair Rumors
Amid a Twitter rant that saw him eventually suspended from the platform, Kanye "Ye" West claimed Kim Kardashian had cheated on him with Chris Paul while they were married. "Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night," West tweeted alongside a photo of Paul in December 2022, as noted by Vibe.
That rapper's claim that Kardashian had cheated with Paul — who has been married since 2011 — set Twitter ablaze as fans trolled the NBA star. "Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he's going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife," one Twitter user wrote alongside a gif of the point guard looking teary-eyed. One NBA fan posted a graphic of Paul's shortcomings in the NBA Playoffs over the years and said they were due to the "Kardashian curse." Wild fan theories started spreading online, as one Twitter user posted a photo of Drake and two friends in CP3 jerseys as evidence that the "Nice For What" rapper knew about Paul and Kardashian's alleged tryst.
Shortly after West's incendiary claim about his ex and Paul, a source close to Kardashian refuted the story. "This is not true, and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye," the insider told Page Six in December 2022. Even Shaquille O'Neal — who had beefed with West — weighed in on the rumored affair while discussing Paul and his teammates.
Why Shaquille O'Neal mentioned the supposed affair
A couple of months after Kanye "Ye" West claimed that Kim Kardashian had an affair with Chris Paul, Shaquille O'Neal brought the subject back to the forefront while discussing the Phoenix Suns. O'Neal was addressing apparent team turmoil for Paul and the Suns. "If they can learn how to separate this and that, doesn't matter what happens on the court, off the court," the NBA analyst said on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in February. "Doesn't matter if your wives are fighting or you know, if somebody says you messing with Kim Kardashian and you know, your wife mad at you," O'Neal said while adding that Paul and his teammates needed to persevere past any off-court drama.
O'Neal had become attached to the West tweeting fiasco in November 2022 when the "Flashing Lights" rapper took issue with the former Los Angeles Lakers big man for criticizing Kyrie Irving's antisemitic tweets. West tweeted about O'Neal's relationship with billionaire Jamie Salter which caused the NBA Hall of Famer to fire back. "Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye [W]est 'I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you,'" O'Neal tweeted in November 2022.
Later that month, O'Neal addressed his beef with the much-maligned rapper. "He threw it all away being arrogant and cocky, so now he wants to throw everybody else's business dealings under the bus?" he said to People in November 2022. That was not the only time O'Neal had disparaging words for West.
The major flaw Shaquille O'Neal shares with Kanye West
As the online beef started between Shaquille O'Neal and Kanye "Ye" West in November 2022, the TNT analyst addressed the "All of the Lights" artist's fall from grace. "This is why things are going crazy for him 'cause look how he acts. I used to act like that," O'Neal said on "The Big Podcast with Shaq" in November 2022. "Then, when you lose everything, you wanna blame it on people ... You wanna blame it on me? I don't even know you like that, homie!" O'Neal saw slight similarities between his own larger-than-life personality and West's. "I'm a little bit narcissistic [too]," the retired NBA star told People in November 2022. "On a scale of 1 to 10, I'm probably a 2; [West] is an 8 or 9," he added while mentioning how "narcissism" was the reason for West's undoing.
In June, O'Neal took another slight jab at the "College Dropout" artist. O'Neal shared an Instagram reel that was old footage of West rapping to his Instagram Stories, per Essentially Sports. The caption of the clip that O'Neal posted read, "I miss the old Kanye!!"