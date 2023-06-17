Shaquille O'Neal Once Added Fuel To Those Kim Kardashian And Chris Paul Affair Rumors

Amid a Twitter rant that saw him eventually suspended from the platform, Kanye "Ye" West claimed Kim Kardashian had cheated on him with Chris Paul while they were married. "Let's break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night," West tweeted alongside a photo of Paul in December 2022, as noted by Vibe.

That rapper's claim that Kardashian had cheated with Paul — who has been married since 2011 — set Twitter ablaze as fans trolled the NBA star. "Chris Paul standing in the kitchen looking at Twitter tryna figure out how he's going to explain that Kanye tweet to his wife," one Twitter user wrote alongside a gif of the point guard looking teary-eyed. One NBA fan posted a graphic of Paul's shortcomings in the NBA Playoffs over the years and said they were due to the "Kardashian curse." Wild fan theories started spreading online, as one Twitter user posted a photo of Drake and two friends in CP3 jerseys as evidence that the "Nice For What" rapper knew about Paul and Kardashian's alleged tryst.

Shortly after West's incendiary claim about his ex and Paul, a source close to Kardashian refuted the story. "This is not true, and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye," the insider told Page Six in December 2022. Even Shaquille O'Neal — who had beefed with West — weighed in on the rumored affair while discussing Paul and his teammates.