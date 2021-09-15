The Kanye West Kim Kardashian Cheating Drama Keeps Getting Worse

In February, TMZ reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who were married for nearly 6 years and share 4 children together, were getting a divorce. The pair seems to remain on good terms and have continued co-parenting in the months since the KKW Beauty founder officially filed for divorce. "It's very important to her that the kids spend as much time as possible with Kanye," a source told People. "Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting."

Kanye's highly anticipated 10th studio album "Donda" dropped at the end of August and is his first one since his split with Kim became public. In the song "Hurricane", Yeezy alluded that he had cheated on the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star after they'd already had two children together. West raps, "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'." According to Page Six, he is admitting to cheating on Kim. "If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids," an insider revealed, explaining that the song is his way of "taking accountability for their marriage breakdown."

So, when exactly did the "Gold Digger" rapper cheat? And why did he do it? How did Kim feel about it? Read on to find out.