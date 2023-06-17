What Is O.J. And Nicole Brown Simpson's Daughter Sydney Doing Now?

O.J. Simpson was famously embroiled in one of the most high-profile murder trials in history. The former football player was accused of murdering his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Everywhere O.J. went, he and those connected to him, including his children, were constantly under public scrutiny.

Simpson has five children, two of whom were with Nicole. Sydney Simpson, born in 1985, was the eldest of O.J. and Nicole's kids. She was only nine years old when her mother was murdered. Throughout the trial, Nicole's family cared for Sydney and her brother, Justin Simpson, with their grandmother attempting to shield the youngsters from the spotlight, which was sure to be challenging.

Since Sydney was just a young girl when the trial occurred, she was likely oblivious to the contentious debate surrounding her father's guilt or innocence. As matured, she formed her own perspectives on the matter, as sources told the National Enquirer: "Sydney still believes that her father murdered her mother, but she wants to make peace with him and tell him that she forgives him." That said, people are curious to know what Sydney has been up to since her father's trial. Here's what we know.