Treat Williams' Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now
"Everwood" actor, Treat Williams, tragically passed away on June 12th at the age of 71. According to TMZ, the actor died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Vermont. Authorities reported that a driver of a Honda SUV was making a left turn into a parking lot when he collided with Williams, who was on his motorcycle. The actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Williams is mourned by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and his two children, Gill and Elinor. Williams' family released a statement to Deadline confirming the death of the actor, they shared, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident ... Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it." The family expressed their shock at his sudden death and asked for privacy during this time.
The "Deep Rising" actor will forever be remembered as an incredible talent in the entertainment industry. His sudden passing was truly unexpected as family, friends, and fans all mourn the loss of a one-of-a-kind man. Williams had even shared an Instagram post just hours before his death, which makes it all the more heartbreaking.
Treat Williams' final Instagram post showed his day-to-day
Treat William's death was incredibly sudden, and just hours before his passing, he was even posting on Instagram. The "Everwood" actor was active on the social media platform and would constantly show fans his day-to-day life. On the day of his death, Williams shared two posts to Instagram documenting his time in Vermont, where he and his family resided, per Wide Open Country.
In one post, Williams shared the beautiful landscape of his Vermont property. It appeared as though the actor was sitting on a lawnmower as he took the scenic picture. He captioned the photo, "There is no better smell than new mown hay." Williams was all about enjoying the simple pleasures in life, and his Vermont property definitely was one of them.
The actor's following post was shared hours before his tragic passing, and again it focused on his lovely Vermont property. This time, Williams decided to share a video revealing the rolling hills of beautiful green grass and a nearby barn. He also shot someone gathering hay as he captioned the post, "Hay Day." Unaware of the tragedy that was to come, Williams was enjoying a blissful day at home. Since his passing, fans have flooded the comments of the posts with tributes to the actor. One user wrote, "5 hours ago you were sharing your beautiful home with us & now we have lost you. Sending love to your loved ones. Godspeed."
Treat Williams posted a final tweet before his death
Treat Williams was a vulnerable guy on social media. From Instagram to Twitter, the "Hair" actor loved sharing his life on social media. Similar to Instagram, Williams even shared two final tweets on Twitter hours before his tragic passing. Both of his tweets were similar to his Instagram posts as he shared a photo of his stunning Vermont landscape in one and a video of someone collecting hay in the other. This time, however, the actor captioned the video, "What a real Vermonter does."
There's no doubt that he loved spending time in Vermont, and he loved to share his life on social media. Williams shared with My Devotional Thoughts, "I'm a little goofy. I have a goofy sense of humor, and I use it [social media] as an outlet for my comedic side." Even though he was older, Williams had social media down, and fans were in disbelief when he started to use the various online apps. He shared, "I have to tell you one of my favorite tweets I got. Somebody went, 'OMG! Treat Williams is on Twitter!' And somebody wrote back, 'No, that's a farmer in Vermont who takes pictures of old buildings and stuff.'" Well, it wasn't a farmer, and it was in fact, Williams. And even hours before his passing, the "Everwood" actor was still sharing the things he loved on social media.
Celebrities mourned Treat Williams on social media
The death of Treat Williams was felt by many as people shared tributes to the actor on social media, including those in the entertainment industry.
Matt Bomer, who worked alongside Williams in "White Collar," shared a touching tribute to the actor on Instagram. He wrote, "This is a tough one, and I don't like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was- both as an actor and a person ... He taught me in the most beautiful way — through patient example. He's one of the few actors I've worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together." Bomer ended the post by sharing what an amazing actor Williams was and how he will forever be missed.
"Grease" actor, John Travolta, also shared a sweet sentiment to Williams on his Instagram story, per People. He shared a photo of the two on the Broadway stage as he wrote, "Treat and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows: Grease and Over Here. I'm so sorry, Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John." Of course, Travolta and Bomer weren't the only ones to honor the actor. Kim Cattrall, Billy Baldwin, Emily Van Camp, and so many more shared tributes to Williams, per USA Today. Clearly, he left such an impact, and he will forever be missed.