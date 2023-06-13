Treat Williams' Final Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking Now

"Everwood" actor, Treat Williams, tragically passed away on June 12th at the age of 71. According to TMZ, the actor died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Vermont. Authorities reported that a driver of a Honda SUV was making a left turn into a parking lot when he collided with Williams, who was on his motorcycle. The actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams is mourned by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and his two children, Gill and Elinor. Williams' family released a statement to Deadline confirming the death of the actor, they shared, "It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident ... Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it." The family expressed their shock at his sudden death and asked for privacy during this time.

The "Deep Rising" actor will forever be remembered as an incredible talent in the entertainment industry. His sudden passing was truly unexpected as family, friends, and fans all mourn the loss of a one-of-a-kind man. Williams had even shared an Instagram post just hours before his death, which makes it all the more heartbreaking.