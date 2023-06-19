A Look At Lily-Rose Depp's Dating History

Lily-Rose Depp has been the talk of the town in Hollywood. How could she not be with parents like Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis? Although don't get her started on nepotism because she's not shy about sharing her thoughts on the idea, per Elle. Lily-Rose once shared, "It's weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they're only there because it's a generational thing." Still, there's no denying part of her fame comes from her celebrity parents, and ever since she was little, Lily-Rose has been in the spotlight. And now that she has decided to take on the industry herself, that spotlight has gotten bigger. Especially because the actor has had romances with a few famous faces in Hollywood.

Although she's dated some high-profile celebrities, Lily-Rose has done her best to keep her love life out of the headlines. She shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was — I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself." The actor has tried to keep this mentality as she has grown up.

But, people can't help but wonder who the "Tusk" actor has dated. From Timothée Chalamet to Austin Butler, Lily-Rose's dating history is one that many would die for. So, here's a breakdown of who the famous actress has had romantic relationships with.