A Look At Lily-Rose Depp's Dating History
Lily-Rose Depp has been the talk of the town in Hollywood. How could she not be with parents like Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis? Although don't get her started on nepotism because she's not shy about sharing her thoughts on the idea, per Elle. Lily-Rose once shared, "It's weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they're only there because it's a generational thing." Still, there's no denying part of her fame comes from her celebrity parents, and ever since she was little, Lily-Rose has been in the spotlight. And now that she has decided to take on the industry herself, that spotlight has gotten bigger. Especially because the actor has had romances with a few famous faces in Hollywood.
Although she's dated some high-profile celebrities, Lily-Rose has done her best to keep her love life out of the headlines. She shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," "The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was — I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself." The actor has tried to keep this mentality as she has grown up.
But, people can't help but wonder who the "Tusk" actor has dated. From Timothée Chalamet to Austin Butler, Lily-Rose's dating history is one that many would die for. So, here's a breakdown of who the famous actress has had romantic relationships with.
Lily-Rose Depp has had a A-List dating history
Lily-Rose Depp has dated some A-list stars that will leave your jaw on the floor. According to Cosmopolitan, Depp's first public relationship was with model, Ash Stymest, in 2015. The couple were together for nearly three years before they called it quits. While Stymest was a well-known model, it was her next relationship that had everyone in disbelief.
In 2019, Depp nearly broke the internet when photos surfaced of her smooching with Timothée Chalamet, per PopSugar. The photos went viral for all the wrong reasons as Chalamet's kiss didn't look like the ones in the movies but more like a first kiss gone wrong. The "Little Women" actor even spoke about the embarrassing photo with GQ, He shared, "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved...And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real knob?" The embarrassing photos, however, didn't stop their romance as they continued to date until 2020.
After Chalamet, Depp went for another heartthrob and had a brief fling with Austin Butler in 2021, per Cosmopolitan. However, their relationship, if you can call it that, only lasted for a short period of time before she was already moving on to someone else. Not long after her fling with Butler, Depp began seeing rapper, Yassine Stein. The couple were together for a year before they split as Depp took her time to jump back into the dating scene.
Lily-Rose Depp found love with another rapper
Lily-Rose Depp was the subject of a DeuxMoi blind item after she was speculated to be in a new romance. According to Glamour Buff, in 2023, the anonymous gossip site posted a blind item announcing that "The Idol" star was in a relationship with rapper, 070 Shake. However, since DeuxMoi is an anonymous site, many wondered how true this rumored relationship could be. Apparently, it was pretty accurate.
For one, Depp and 070 Shake were spotted on several outings together, which all but seemed to confirm they were dating. But, now there seems to be no need for speculation as Depp has seemingly confirmed their relationship. According to Capital Xtra, "The King" actor shared an Instagram story of her smooching the rapper. She captioned the post, "4 months with my crush." The internet went wild as the two shared their love with the world.
Depp has always been open to finding love with anybody and doesn't feel that it is necessary to label her sexuality. In 2016, she told Nylon, "It's not anybody's business, because I am going to date whoever I'm going to date. I was just saying, kids don't need to label their sexualities. It's not that big of a deal." As long as the actor is happy, fans do not care who she starts a romantic relationship with.