Lily-Rose Depp's Nepotism Comments Have Eyes Rolling On Twitter

Lily-Rose Depp isn't a fan of social media. As she told Elle, it gives people too much power to say what they otherwise wouldn't. That's why she tries to never read online comments. "I can work my ass off ... But there are always going to be some people who don't like me or have a problem with me or think that I'm stupid or ugly or whatever," she shared. Right now, many of those negative comments include labeling her a "nepo baby" i.e. someone who is famous simply because their parents are.

Admitting that a famous last name can help you get your foot in the door, she said, "I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part." She then gave an example that left Twitter rolling its eyes. "If somebody's mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you're not going to be like, 'Well, you're only a doctor because your parent is a doctor,'" she shared. "It's like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.'"

While she did clarify she wasn't comparing herself to a doctor, criticism was swift. "She's 5'2" and walking for Chanel lmao," tweeted one critic. While another slammed, "You never took any theatre classes in your entire life." Yet another called it "the most out of touch thing I've ever heard." One user quipped, "What was the training required for becoming a Chanel ambassador at 16?"