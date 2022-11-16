Lily-Rose Depp Upholds Her Decision To Not Speak Out About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's personal life was put on display in the trial heard around the world. In 2022, both actors went to court after Depp accused Heard of defamation over an op-ed, per the New York Times. During the trial, both parties spoke of each other's domestic abuse as it became a clash as to who was telling the truth. The case was filled with emotion and storytelling of how both actors viewed their time in the relationship. In the end, the jury sided with Depp.

The case quickly garnered the eyes of people all over the globe and many other celebrities openly expressed their opinion on the case (via Insider). Even Depp's former fiancée, Winona Ryder, wrote a witness statement defending Depp. She said, "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. He was never, never abusive towards me."

Family, friends, and even the general public spoke about the trial, but there was someone that stayed clear of the issue. It may be shocking, but Lily-Rose Depp never spoke about her dad's trial. As a rising actor who received high praise for her role in Netflix's "The King," (per Refinery29) Lily-Rose is staying focused on her own acting career.