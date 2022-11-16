Lily-Rose Depp Upholds Her Decision To Not Speak Out About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's personal life was put on display in the trial heard around the world. In 2022, both actors went to court after Depp accused Heard of defamation over an op-ed, per the New York Times. During the trial, both parties spoke of each other's domestic abuse as it became a clash as to who was telling the truth. The case was filled with emotion and storytelling of how both actors viewed their time in the relationship. In the end, the jury sided with Depp.
The case quickly garnered the eyes of people all over the globe and many other celebrities openly expressed their opinion on the case (via Insider). Even Depp's former fiancée, Winona Ryder, wrote a witness statement defending Depp. She said, "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. He was never, never abusive towards me."
Family, friends, and even the general public spoke about the trial, but there was someone that stayed clear of the issue. It may be shocking, but Lily-Rose Depp never spoke about her dad's trial. As a rising actor who received high praise for her role in Netflix's "The King," (per Refinery29) Lily-Rose is staying focused on her own acting career.
Lily-Rose Depp refuses to speak on the trial
Both Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp stayed clear of their father's trial. Neither spoke out publicly. Johnny Depp claims he took Amber Heard to court because of his children, per Hello Magazine. Johnny said at the time, "I felt it was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not only in that instance but to stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16."
It's not clear if Lily-Rose supported her father privately. She told Elle in 2022, "When it's something that's so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal ... I really feel entitled to my secret garden of thoughts." Lily-Rose shut down any conversation about her father's trial. She said, "I also think I'm not here to answer for anybody..."
Lily-Rose making her own path and doesn't want her father's career to come in the way of that. She shared with Elle, "I feel like, for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that's my family members or my boyfriend's, whatever. And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there." Her next project promises to showcase her talent. She is starring in HBO's upcoming series, "The Idol," alongside The Weeknd.