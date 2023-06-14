Whatever Happened To These '00s One-Hit Wonders

The following article includes references to addiction, violence, mental health struggles, and sexual assault allegations.

Popular music in the 2000s was a kaleidoscope of genres and sonic delights. Everyone from poppy girl groups to rap rockers managed to release ubiquitous songs that became the identifiable sounds of the decade. And while music titans like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Coldplay became household names during the aughts, there were plenty of acts that faded into relative obscurity. If they were lucky, some of these forgotten musicians became something that can be both coveted and reviled in the music business: One-hit wonders.

You might still remember the melodies and lyrics of these songs, but do you remember the people who made them? If the name MIMS doesn't ring a bell, but you can name all the geographical locations in the song "This Is Why I'm Hot," then this article is for you. Or how about you watched every episode of "American Idol" Season 4, but lost track of the show's runner-up? Then please read on. Let's face it, just because the world moved on from Juicy Couture tracksuits and Razr phones doesn't mean the artists who created some of the aughts' biggest hits stopped evolving.

If you've found yourself wondering whatever happened to these '00s one-hit wonders, you're in luck, because this journey into Y2K nostalgia will take you back while catching you up.