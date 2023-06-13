The Real Life Partners Of The Cast Of The Bear

When "The Bear" premiered on Hulu in June 2022, it was an immediate breakout hit with fans and critics alike. Viewers were glued to the everyday goings-on of the Chicago sandwich shop's staff and their manager, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who quit his fancy NYC chef gig to run his family's business, per IMDB. Onset, despite flirtatious exchanges and banter, there's a distinct lack of romance, but what about when the cameras stop rolling and the real-life partners of "The Bear" cast enter the scene?

Variety reports that "Shameless" actor Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmy, and Ayo Edebiri, who portrays sous chef Sydney Adamu, have known each other for ages. They met years previously when the now-actors both attended the Institute of Culinary Education. There's real chemistry cooking between them. Still, despite the kitchen heat, things never get steamy between the two characters — or any of the other stars. Instead, there's a genuine camaraderie and a strong focus on platonic relationships, just as the show's creators intended.

"The relationship that Ayo and Jeremy have is so special and really different from the relationship that she has with Ebon and the relationship that she has with Lionel," showrunner Joanna Calo told Variety. "There is this really special thing where they all took the assignment really seriously and became friends in different ways."

So, what about the real-life partners of the cast of "The Bear?" Who's cooking up a storm with whom offset?