Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Latest Red Carpet Love Fest Was 'Scripted,' Expert Claims

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don't come off as the type of couple who would try to fake their body language to control the narrative about the state of their relationship, we've seen them orchestrate their movements before. Back during the OG "Bennifer" era, when Affleck playfully patted Lopez's backside, it was for the sake of the cameras filming his now-wife's iconic 2002 music video, "Jenny From the Block." And it's hard not to think they knew exactly what they were doing when they recreated said scene IRL on a yacht in 2021 (even though Affleck's admiring was only captured on camera by the paparazzi that time around). TMZ and other outlets were quick to make comparisons between the two iconic moments.

But less than a year after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot, the couple didn't look so affectionate in a viral video that showed Affleck slamming the door behind Lopez after she sat down in the passenger side of his ride. Everyone on social media suddenly became a body language expert, with many Twitter users opining that the frowning "Gone Girl" star looked "miserable." By then, Affleck's grumpy Grammys expression was already forcing him to defend his behavior around Lopez. "I had a good time at the Grammys," he insisted to The Hollywood Reporter in a March 2023 interview. But even when he engages in PDA with his wife, it looks like he simply can't beat those trouble-in-paradise allegations.