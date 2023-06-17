Josh Duggar's Prison Sentence Isn't The Family's Only Trouble With The Law

TLC hit gold with "19 Kids and Counting." People couldn't get enough of the über religious Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their massive brood of children. They opened their doors to TV cameras and offered a peek into their unconventional lives. However, it was soon revealed there were secrets that the Duggars didn't want you to know. The family was hit with a massive scandal after news broke that their oldest son, Josh Duggar, had a history of problematic behavior, to say the least, that ultimately led to his imprisonment. Over time, the double life of other Duggar family members came to light too, and it became apparent that Josh's prison sentence wasn't their only legal headache.

Per CNN, it was the Ashley Madison hack, of all things, that ultimately led to Josh's demise. His name cropped up on the leaked list of the site's cheating spouses. That was just scratching the surface, though. The Duggars' façade was tarnished, and it became increasingly sullied as reporters dived into Josh's past.

In Touch reported that Josh had molested five young girls as a teenager, four of which were his sisters. His parents covered up the scandal and sent Josh to a religious camp to pray his sins away. Clearly, it didn't work. In December 2021, Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. The Duggars' image had been wrecked, their show canceled — sort of — and Josh Duggar's prison sentence wasn't the family's only trouble with the law.