Inside Josh Duggar's Guilty Verdict

And the verdict is in for Josh Duggar. The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of "19 Kids and Counting" fame was arrested in April on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography — just days after he and Anna announced they were expecting their seventh child, according to Insider. After his arrest, Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail.

The trial for Josh's case began in Arkansas on November 30 after a five-month delay. During the trial, Josh was joined by several familiar faces in the courtroom. His wife Anna attended seemingly in support of him, while brothers-in-law Derick Dillard and Austin Forsyth also were present. As for siblings, Joy-Anna, Jessa, Jana, Jed, and Justin Duggar all made appearances, while Jill Duggar only attended on the final day. Of course, Jim Bob Duggar also showed his face, attending when the defense presented its evidence, according to People. Although the Duggar family didn't outwardly show support for either the defense or prosecution, Amy Duggar, Josh's maternal cousin, made her feelings about him known and hoped for his conviction.

The jury reached a verdict on December 9 and announced a guilty verdict on all counts. But what will his sentence look like? We dive into the verdict below.