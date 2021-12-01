What Did Amy Duggar Say About Josh Duggar's Trial?
Amy Duggar has never been one to mince words, and this time she is speaking out about Josh Duggar's child pornography trial. Josh — who is Amy's maternal cousin and the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, having been arrested in April, People reported.
This was not Josh's first accusation concerning minors — In 2015, news broke he allegedly molested five underage girls, including four of his sisters, when he was a teen. That was the end of "19 Kids and Counting," as TLC chose to take the show off the air permanently, replacing it with a Josh-free "Counting On." Amy had previously been a part of her family's reality TV world as well, and according to a previous report by The Sun, she admitted to being totally blindsided by the whole molestation ordeal. Amy has since distanced herself from her family, with the exception of cousin Jill Duggar, who is also estranged from some members of her famous clan. And despite not using Josh's actual name in her post about the trial, it's pretty obvious exactly who she was referring to.
Amy Duggar makes her feelings clear
Amy Duggar shared her feelings at the beginning of a difficult time in her family's lives, taking to her Instagram stories on November 30 to pen a couple of emotional posts, per People. First, she wrote, "Today is a heavy day. This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served." Amy also shared a Bible verse in another post saying, "Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee." She then asked for prayers for everyone involved, while also seemingly revealing exactly how she wants the outcome to turn out. "Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence," she wrote.
If convicted, Josh could face a maximum of 40 years in prison and $250,000 in fines, The New York Times reported. As of this writing, his wife, Anna has accompanied him to court in Arkansas, and The Sun reported Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, as well as Joy-Anna Duggar's husband, Austin Forsyth, attended court proceedings on December 1. It's unclear whether Amy plans to sit through any of the trial days, but fans shouldn't expect it. Talking to Hollywood Life in October about cutting off toxic family members, she said, "I have created those boundaries in our life to protect Daxton [her son] and to protect myself." There you have it.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).