What Did Amy Duggar Say About Josh Duggar's Trial?

Amy Duggar shared her feelings at the beginning of a difficult time in her family's lives, taking to her Instagram stories on November 30 to pen a couple of emotional posts, per People. First, she wrote, "Today is a heavy day. This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served." Amy also shared a Bible verse in another post saying, "Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee." She then asked for prayers for everyone involved, while also seemingly revealing exactly how she wants the outcome to turn out. "Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence," she wrote.

If convicted, Josh could face a maximum of 40 years in prison and $250,000 in fines, The New York Times reported. As of this writing, his wife, Anna has accompanied him to court in Arkansas, and The Sun reported Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, as well as Joy-Anna Duggar's husband, Austin Forsyth, attended court proceedings on December 1. It's unclear whether Amy plans to sit through any of the trial days, but fans shouldn't expect it. Talking to Hollywood Life in October about cutting off toxic family members, she said, "I have created those boundaries in our life to protect Daxton [her son] and to protect myself." There you have it.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).