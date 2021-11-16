Anna Duggar's Name Choice For Baby No. 7 Is Honestly Very Surprising

Anna Duggar posted on her Instagram Story that her seventh child, Madyson Lily Duggar, was born on October 23, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Madyson continues the tradition of 'M' names after her siblings Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella, per Us Weekly — which itself is carrying on from the previous generation of Duggars whose names all start with J.

What makes this name choice interesting is a skeleton in Josh Duggar's past. In 2015, Josh admitted to cheating on Anna after it came to light he had a two-year paid membership to the site Ashley Madison, per the Los Angeles Times. Ashley Madison describes itself as "The first married dating website," specifically for people who want to have affairs ... which makes the choice to name the baby Madyson a bit surprising. If this was a conscious decision, perhaps that's the reason for the different spelling.

Although it would be a bit odd for the choice to be purposeful, as Anna described in difficult detail the impact the cheating had on her life. "Everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other, and that loyalty was broken," she said through tears on "Counting On" in December 2015. "And so, for my heart, it was just broken." So why would she want a potential reminder of her husband's unfaithfulness? That's the million-dollar question...