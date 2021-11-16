Anna Duggar's Name Choice For Baby No. 7 Is Honestly Very Surprising
The Duggar family captivated many in America when they first appeared on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" in 2008. Now, the 19 kids are having kids of their own, as Josh Duggar and his wife Anna Duggar just welcomed their seventh child into the world. Anna announced on Instagram back in April that she was pregnant with a baby girl. While typically an occasion for joy, the latest Duggar's birth has a dark cloud hanging over it, as the AP reports Josh will go to trial on November 30 due to charges of child pornography. These charges led to the cancellation of "Counting On," the successor to "19 Kids and Counting," which was canceled in 2015 amid allegations that Josh had molested some of his sisters when he was a teenager (which his parents — along with Jill and Jessa Duggar — confirmed in a televised interview with Megyn Kelly).
Nonetheless, Anna seems to be moving forward, having just officially announced baby No.7's birth on Instagram. But the little one's name makes it sound like she may not be ready to let Josh off the hook for a past transgression in their marriage.
Is baby Madyson named after 'Ashley Madison'?
Anna Duggar posted on her Instagram Story that her seventh child, Madyson Lily Duggar, was born on October 23, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces. Madyson continues the tradition of 'M' names after her siblings Mackenzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, and Maryella, per Us Weekly — which itself is carrying on from the previous generation of Duggars whose names all start with J.
What makes this name choice interesting is a skeleton in Josh Duggar's past. In 2015, Josh admitted to cheating on Anna after it came to light he had a two-year paid membership to the site Ashley Madison, per the Los Angeles Times. Ashley Madison describes itself as "The first married dating website," specifically for people who want to have affairs ... which makes the choice to name the baby Madyson a bit surprising. If this was a conscious decision, perhaps that's the reason for the different spelling.
Although it would be a bit odd for the choice to be purposeful, as Anna described in difficult detail the impact the cheating had on her life. "Everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other, and that loyalty was broken," she said through tears on "Counting On" in December 2015. "And so, for my heart, it was just broken." So why would she want a potential reminder of her husband's unfaithfulness? That's the million-dollar question...