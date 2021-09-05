Jed Duggar And Wife Katey Nakatsu Have Big News To Share

"Counting On" is no longer on TLC, but fans are still keeping up with the ever-expanding Duggar clan. And 22-year-old Jed Duggar, the tenth son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, have some exciting news to share with fans.

Jed and Katey got married in April 2021 in Arkansas, per People, in an outdoor ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing," Jed wrote in an Instagram post about the wedding. "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!"

While Michelle and Jim Bob described their son's courtship as "low-key" and private, fans can still watch Jed's proposal, thanks to a video on the Nakatsu family website. And five months after their wedding, Jed and Katey have more good news to share with fans. Keep reading to see what it is.