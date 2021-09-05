Jed Duggar And Wife Katey Nakatsu Have Big News To Share
"Counting On" is no longer on TLC, but fans are still keeping up with the ever-expanding Duggar clan. And 22-year-old Jed Duggar, the tenth son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, have some exciting news to share with fans.
Jed and Katey got married in April 2021 in Arkansas, per People, in an outdoor ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. "We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing," Jed wrote in an Instagram post about the wedding. "I'm so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!"
While Michelle and Jim Bob described their son's courtship as "low-key" and private, fans can still watch Jed's proposal, thanks to a video on the Nakatsu family website. And five months after their wedding, Jed and Katey have more good news to share with fans. Keep reading to see what it is.
Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are expecting
There's a baby on the way for Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu! The couple shared the news in an Instagram post on Sept. 5, and they even managed to reference the ongoing pandemic. "She tested positive, but not for Covid," the caption reads. In the photo, the couple is kissing and holding a sign that reads, "And then there were 3 / Baby Duggar Spring '22."
A number of other Duggar family members were quick to comment on Jed and Katey's Instagram post to share their congratulations, too. "Congrats you two! Loved the announcement," wrote Jason "Jase" Duggar. "So so happy for y'all! You're going to be the best parents!" commented Jessa Duggar Seewald.
Jed and Katey also shared a 10-minute YouTube video about their baby news. The video featured a clip of the couple in the car after Katey took a pregnancy test at Walmart and they learned they were expecting, leading to plenty of happy tears. It also showed a clip from when the couple told the rest of their family the news at a baseball game, along with a baseball reading a sweet message for their future child (pictured above). Congratulations are in order!