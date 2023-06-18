Who Is Chris Sacca, Shark Tank's Billionaire Guest Judge?

Chris Sacca made his network TV debut in 2015 during the seventh season of "Shark Tank." The guest role made perfect sense as Sacca is a professional angel investor. "It takes something that's normally such an exclusive club of business and venture capital and makes it approachable by everyone," Sacca told Vanity Fair about what he likes about the show's premise. Plus, he said he loves the passionate fan base. "When I get stopped on the street, it's the widest variety of people who stop me ... to say hi and to specifically weigh in on deals I did or didn't do," the investor explained.

"Shark Tank" was also a good idea for Sacca because, just like fellow shark Mark Cuban, both men are billionaires. Forbes estimated in 2021 that Sacca was worth around $1.2 billion thanks to smart early investments in some of the biggest companies in the world, like Uber. Even for every one of his successes, he also has regrets, like missing a chance to invest in Snapchat. As one of the earliest investors and users of Twitter, Sacca clearly had a few opinions on Elon Musk taking over the company and felt that the new owner needed to improve what Sacca called the sad new state of the social media site.

Beyond giving chances to wild and potentially lucrative business ideas on reality TV, this is everything you need to know about Chris Sacca, the "Shark Tank" guest judge.