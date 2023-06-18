The Moment Johnny Depp Knew His Marriage To Amber Heard Was Over

Fans were shocked when Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp just days after his mom, Betty Sue Palmer, died. However, it turns out that he was relieved because Johnny already knew he and Heard were doomed. The minutia of their ill-fated romance was revealed during their two excruciating courtroom battles. But it was during Johnny and Heard's second defamation trial in 2022 that the actor revealed the moment he knew his marriage to Heard was over.

Now all their dirty laundry has been aired; it seems obvious the union wasn't to be pretty much from the get-go when Johnny and Heard first met during a 2008 script reading for "The Rum Diary" in which they starred together. However, their pheromones immediately began soaring, despite Johnny still being in a relationship with Vanessa Paradis at the time, the mother of his two children Lily-Rose and Jack Depp.

"I knew who he was. I wasn't a fan of his work. I wasn't familiar with him, but I knew who he was. I'm a no-name actor. I was 22, I think. He was twice my age, a world-famous actor," Heard testified in May 2022 (via the Independent). "I thought it was remarkable. I left there, just feeling 'wow,'" she continued. "You're it, kid. You're the dream," she said Johnny told her. It didn't take long for that dream to turn into a nightmare, leading to the moment Johnny Depp knew his marriage to Amber Heard was over.