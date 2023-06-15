Lawyers: Tucker Carlson's Free Speech Trumps Fox News Cease-And-Desist - Exclusive

Legal experts are on the case when it comes to Tucker Carlson's potential fight with Fox News. Back in April, the conservative-leaning network announced it parted ways with the controversial personality. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox News said in a statement. While the news outlet has remained quiet regarding details of Carlson's firing, several reports have hinted it was due to his problematic behavior, which included an alarming text exchange he had with a producer regarding the January 6 Capitol riots, per The New York Times. Weeks after his dramatic departure, the former "Tucker Carlson Today" host announced he would take his controversial opinions to Twitter with his new show, "Tucker on Twitter."

"Speech is the fundamental pre-requisite for democracy," he said in an introductory video. "Amazingly, as of tonight, there are not that many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining... is Twitter, where we are now." A month after his announcement, Carlson's show debuted on the social media site on June 6. However, shortly after its release, Fox News sent him a cease-and-desist letter. According to CBS News, the network claimed Carlson had breached his non-compete contract, which reportedly doesn't expire until December 31, 2024. With tempers flaring between Carlson and Fox News, Nicki Swift asked two legal experts their opinion on what a potential legal battle would entail.