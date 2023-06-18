What We Know About Luis Ruelas' Ex-Fiancee Vanessa Reiser
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Teresa Giudice are a match made in heaven, at least as far as TV ratings are concerned. Their wedding special, "Teresa Gets Married," scored a 0.27 in the P18-49 category, snagging the number 6 slot. But, Joe Gorga is not a fan of his new brother-in-law. The two men faced off on Part 3 of the reunion show, with Gorga yelling, "You know what you are? You're a woman abuser, brother, that's what you are. That's why I don't respect you, and I held it in for so long." Giudice was the first to defend Ruelas, saying, "Don't say that to my husband! He treats me f***ing amazing!"
Giudice is still as smitten with Ruelas as the day they met. In May, the couple appeared on "Sherri" with Giudice revealing she believes her husband was heaven-sent. She said, "I lost both my parents, and I swear to you, I prayed to my parents. Someone said if you want something, you should ask your parents, they will help you. So, I looked up in the sky, three weeks before that, and I poured my guts out to my parents and I'm like 'Ma, Papa ... Send me a guy that's everything you ever wanted for me and more' on Bay Boulevard and that's the street where I met Louie on," said Giudice. However, Ruelas' ex- fiancee seemingly doesn't want him anywhere near her, much less on the same street.
Licensed therapist Vanessa Reiser runs to promote narcissistic abuse awareness
Luis Ruelas' ex has an impressive resume. Vanessa Reiser is a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in narcissistic abuse, codependency, trauma, and post-traumatic stress disorder. On her website, she writes, "While we can't change difficult situations of the past, or erase traumas from our lives, we can work together to better understand and resolve challenges through strong coping mechanisms and tools."
The therapist also walks her talk, or in this case, she took off running. Reiser ran 285 miles, or close to 11 marathons, to raise awareness and money to support victims of narcissistic abuse. Per Washington Heights-Inwood Patch, she said, "I did not know the true meaning of what narcissistic abuse was and what it was like for the victims who lived with it until I started to research... I am now part of a tribe; a group of special superheroes who have survived it." Wearing a wedding dress and white leggings, she trekked from Oswego to New York City to draw attention to her cause. She told People TV she was engaged to a narcissistic abuser, saying, "There was a lot of pain." Reiser seemingly drew from her experience to carve out a new path and purpose.
Vanessa Reiser brings second lawsuit against Luis Ruelas
Vanessa Reiser was engaged to businessman and Bravolebrity Luis Ruelas, but they seemingly didn't part on good terms. Reiser first took legal action against Ruelas in 2020, claiming, "He demanded that I be available for sex whenever he wanted. If I objected to his demands, Luis Ruelas would punish me. He would be nasty, withdraw from me, and blame me for what happened."The lawsuit was dropped after the parties settled the matter outside of court.
In June, Reiser filed a restraining order against her former lover. Reiser alleged that a woman may have been hired by a private investigator to spy on her as she posed as one of her patients. Reiser claimed that the woman asked her personal questions about her relationship with Ruelas. Her attorney told Page Six that some of the questions allegedly included, "Do you still love Luis?," "How was it with your abuser?" and, "If [Ruelas] were to leave his wife [Teresa Giudice] and show any regret ... would you want to be with him?" It was only after the patient's bill wasn't settled that Reiser's legal team learned that the woman had apparently been using a fake identity and could allegedly be linked to private investigator Bo Dietl's employees. Yes, this is the same Dietl that denies that Ruelas hired him to spy on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Oh, the plot thickens, the tea is brewing, and "RHONJ" Season 14 can't come quickly enough.