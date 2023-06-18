What We Know About Luis Ruelas' Ex-Fiancee Vanessa Reiser

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Teresa Giudice are a match made in heaven, at least as far as TV ratings are concerned. Their wedding special, "Teresa Gets Married," scored a 0.27 in the P18-49 category, snagging the number 6 slot. But, Joe Gorga is not a fan of his new brother-in-law. The two men faced off on Part 3 of the reunion show, with Gorga yelling, "You know what you are? You're a woman abuser, brother, that's what you are. That's why I don't respect you, and I held it in for so long." Giudice was the first to defend Ruelas, saying, "Don't say that to my husband! He treats me f***ing amazing!"

Giudice is still as smitten with Ruelas as the day they met. In May, the couple appeared on "Sherri" with Giudice revealing she believes her husband was heaven-sent. She said, "I lost both my parents, and I swear to you, I prayed to my parents. Someone said if you want something, you should ask your parents, they will help you. So, I looked up in the sky, three weeks before that, and I poured my guts out to my parents and I'm like 'Ma, Papa ... Send me a guy that's everything you ever wanted for me and more' on Bay Boulevard and that's the street where I met Louie on," said Giudice. However, Ruelas' ex- fiancee seemingly doesn't want him anywhere near her, much less on the same street.