The Shady Side Of Teresa Giudice And Louie Ruelas

The ladies of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise are known for their dramatic and over-the-top personalities. They literally get paid to entertain — and they earn a fat check to have social lives interesting enough for millions of fans to tune in season after season. While many are entrepreneurs and business owners, Housewives are best known for their catfights and controversy. After all, would it really be reality television without the backstabbing, gossiping, and shade-throwing that is practically a part of the job description?

No one knows it better than "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Teresa Giudice. The Italian reality star has been a Jersey Housewife since the series' inaugural season premiered in 2009. While The Housewives of New Jersey are known for being outspoken, Giudice has a reputation for often being the loudest in the room. Fans have watched her go through major life moments on the show, including her prison sentence over tax fraud as well as her divorce from her ex-husband Joe.

Giudice found love again with her current partner Louie Ruelas, whom she married in August 2022. Their relationship has played out in Season 13 of the "RHONJ," but not everybody has wished the newlyweds well. Ruelas has come under fire for several allegations from cast members who believe he is looking to expose their dirty laundry. In addition to accusations against Ruelas, fans have questioned Giudice for her tumultuous relationship with her own family members. We're breaking down all the tea — served piping hot. This is the shady side of Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas.