40% Of Real Housewives Fans Wish This Couple Was Still Together - Nicki Swift Survey
We mainly watch the "Real Housewives" franchise for the leading ladies but oftentimes, the husbands become fan-favorite stars as well. While they are there to support their wives, sometimes marriage issues come up and the husbands become part of the main storyline. It's not easy being the husband of a "Real Housewife" and many believe that if marriages aren't rock-solid before entering the show, cracks will inevitably start to appear during filming.
Ramona Singer from "The Real Housewives of New York City" seemed to have a tight relationship with her then-husband Mario Singer, but after learning of his affair in 2013, she said goodbye to their marriage. Teresa and Joe Giudice's marriage was a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" rollercoaster and not many were surprised when they divorced in 2020. Then, there's Kim Zolciak, who met Kroy Biermann during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and went on to star in their own spinoff show, "Don't Be Tardy." Unfortunately, their marriage suffered the reality television curse and they are now in the throes of a divorce. While some breakups have fans relieved for the couple, there are others that viewers want to see back together, and this one may surprise you.
Fans wish for a Teresa and Joe Giudice 2.0
Teresa and Joe Giudice's relationship was far from perfect. "RHONJ" fans can never forget the time he called her an unsavory name while at a Napa Valley winery. There's also the part where he mishandled their funds and they both ended up spending time in prison. However, viewers must feel some sort of nostalgia for the former couple, as 40% voted in a Nicki Swift survey for Teresa and Joe to reunite. Perhaps it's because, despite his shady past, he's a great father to their four daughters, or maybe fans feel like he's a better option over her new husband, Luis Ruelas. Whatever the reason, it'll be a longshot as Teresa is firmly entrenched in her love bubble with Ruelas and Joe is still not allowed in the United States.
Dolores and Frank Catania came in second with 20% of the votes. Although their marriage was rocky and Frank cheated on Dolores while she was pregnant with their son Frank Jr., their close friendship now is something to admire. "RHOA" fans are still rooting for Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann and there's still hope for them as their divorce isn't yet finalized. 11% of voters want Ramona and Mario Singer to reconcile, with "RHOA" star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill tying with them. We're all for a second chance and a rekindling of a marriage would make for great reality television — and perhaps a new spin-off show.