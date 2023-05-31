40% Of Real Housewives Fans Wish This Couple Was Still Together - Nicki Swift Survey

We mainly watch the "Real Housewives" franchise for the leading ladies but oftentimes, the husbands become fan-favorite stars as well. While they are there to support their wives, sometimes marriage issues come up and the husbands become part of the main storyline. It's not easy being the husband of a "Real Housewife" and many believe that if marriages aren't rock-solid before entering the show, cracks will inevitably start to appear during filming.

Ramona Singer from "The Real Housewives of New York City" seemed to have a tight relationship with her then-husband Mario Singer, but after learning of his affair in 2013, she said goodbye to their marriage. Teresa and Joe Giudice's marriage was a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" rollercoaster and not many were surprised when they divorced in 2020. Then, there's Kim Zolciak, who met Kroy Biermann during "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and went on to star in their own spinoff show, "Don't Be Tardy." Unfortunately, their marriage suffered the reality television curse and they are now in the throes of a divorce. While some breakups have fans relieved for the couple, there are others that viewers want to see back together, and this one may surprise you.