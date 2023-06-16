Details About Shannen Doherty And Kurt Iswarienko's Messy Divorce

With a career spanning three decades, it won't be far-fetched to say Shannen Doherty has paid her dues in Hollywood. Of course, there is no discussing Doherty's longtime career without her bad-girl reputation, which often put her at loggerheads with directors and co-stars. And while it might not be the most typical thing to be known for, Doherty soon embraced her notoriety. "I have a rep. Did I earn it? Yeah, I did. But, after a while, you sort of try to shed that rep because you're kind of a different person. You've evolved and all of the bad things you've done in your life have brought you to a much better place," she told Parade in a 2010 interview.

Outside of her professional life, Doherty has also faced a number of relationship hurdles, including two shortlived marriages. According to HollywoodLife, the "Charmed" actor first walked down the aisle in 1993 when she wed "Beethoven's 2nd" star Ashley Hamilton. Sadly in April 1994, after only five months together, Doherty filed for divorce. This, however, was not enough to deter her from love. In 2003, Doherty married Rick Salomon, a famous poker player. Nine months after, the pair filed for an annulment.

In October 2011, Doherty married for the third time, this time to photographer Kurt Iswarienko. The third time was, however, not the charm for the longtime actor. After 11 years of marriage, Iswarienko and Doherty's love story came crashing down. Here are all the details!