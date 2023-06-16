Details About Shannen Doherty And Kurt Iswarienko's Messy Divorce
With a career spanning three decades, it won't be far-fetched to say Shannen Doherty has paid her dues in Hollywood. Of course, there is no discussing Doherty's longtime career without her bad-girl reputation, which often put her at loggerheads with directors and co-stars. And while it might not be the most typical thing to be known for, Doherty soon embraced her notoriety. "I have a rep. Did I earn it? Yeah, I did. But, after a while, you sort of try to shed that rep because you're kind of a different person. You've evolved and all of the bad things you've done in your life have brought you to a much better place," she told Parade in a 2010 interview.
Outside of her professional life, Doherty has also faced a number of relationship hurdles, including two shortlived marriages. According to HollywoodLife, the "Charmed" actor first walked down the aisle in 1993 when she wed "Beethoven's 2nd" star Ashley Hamilton. Sadly in April 1994, after only five months together, Doherty filed for divorce. This, however, was not enough to deter her from love. In 2003, Doherty married Rick Salomon, a famous poker player. Nine months after, the pair filed for an annulment.
In October 2011, Doherty married for the third time, this time to photographer Kurt Iswarienko. The third time was, however, not the charm for the longtime actor. After 11 years of marriage, Iswarienko and Doherty's love story came crashing down. Here are all the details!
Kurt Iswarienko presumably cheated on Shannon
In April 2023, TMZ reported that Shannen Doherty had filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko. Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Doherty and Iswarienko had been separated since January 2023. Speaking at the time, Doherty's representative Leslie Sloane explained that getting a divorce was the last thing the "Charmed" star wanted. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt's agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved," Sloane added. Though they did not sign a prenup, Doherty is said to have requested spousal support from her estranged husband but asked that the same not be awarded to him.
Doherty's divorce from Iswarienko sure comes as a surprise, given that the actor had previously opened up about her commitment to her marriage. "When the going gets tough, you don't get going — you hang in. So, marriage to me is such a gigantic commitment that it's not something I'd ever go into lightly anymore. I've learned my lesson," she told People at the time. Despite her past unpleasant experience with marriage, Doherty's belief in the institution of marriage remained unwavering. "You just have to be 100 percent sure. You have to go in with your eyes wide open and realize that it's probably going to take a lot of work and maybe some couples' therapy perhaps," she said.
Cancer strengthened Shannen's marriage to Kurt
While their marriage might have hit a rough patch, once upon a time, Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko's love for each other was rock solid. Speaking in 2019, the "90210" star opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis and how it changed her marriage to Iswarienko for the better. "Cancer solidified us," Doherty told People. "Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now."
Still speaking in the interview, Doherty admitted that prior to the diagnosis, she and Iswarienko had faced their fair share of marital struggles. "We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn't speak for a couple of days," she explained. Eventually, the couple found a way to work through their troubles. "Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now," Doherty says. "He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me. We have a much deeper appreciation [for each other] now, and a much larger capacity for forgiveness."
Iswarienko, on his part, has also never shied from publicly showing the actor with love and praise."Today I'm joyful because it's my wife's birthday. I'm happy I'm here and that I can bake a cake and cook a meal to celebrate that with her and the people we love. Happy Birthday @theshando I love you," he penned in a 2020 birthday tribute.