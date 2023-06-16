Tisha Campbell's Life Wasn't Easy After Her Divorce From Duane Martin

This article contains mention of domestic violence.

Divorce is never easy but for Tisha Campbell, her split with her husband Duane Martin in 2018 was particularly rough. After multiple years of dating, the two were married for 22 years before the "Martin" star filed for divorce. "After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce. It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children, and the rest of our family," she stated, per E! News.

After the two had separated, things got messy. Campbell filed a restraining order and claimed Martin had been physically and emotionally abusive to her since the beginning of their marriage, TMZ reported. "I can no longer live in fear of retaliation ... the need [to] press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report," Campbell declared. Two years later, the divorce was finalized and it seemed like a clean split. According to People, neither had to pay spousal support or child support and the two share joint physical custody of their minor child, Ezekiel Czar. Their oldest son Xen was 19 years old at the time. However, the fallout from the divorce was difficult for Campbell and she had to process the end of her decades-long marriage to Martin, as well as losing some close friendships.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.