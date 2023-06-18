The Warning Melania Trump Once Gave Donald Jr.'s Ex-Wife Vanessa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Trump family romances are almost as engrossing as their politics. While Eric Trump has been happily married to Lara Trump since 2014, the rest of the Trump men haven't been as lucky with love. The Don has been married three times (with the first marriage ending in a bombshell cheating scandal), and while Donald Trump Jr. is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Yep, we're talking about the 2012 Aubrey O'Day affair that blew up his former marriage to Vanessa Trump.

Apparently, the Danity Kane singer believed that she and Don Jr. were endgame. "We both thought we were each other's soulmates," she dished. Since then, however, she's changed her tune. "[Don Jr. has] chosen to be in the life that he's in now and be the person that he is now, and that's not the person that I fell in love with," O'Day explained to People.

As a source told Us Weekly, Vanessa "went crazy and was super jealous" after learning of her ex-husband's affair. They ended up staying together for another few years, but by the time they divorced, infidelity was only the tip of the iceberg. Don Jr. reportedly kept Vanessa on a "tight budget," as friends told Page Six in 2018. "[Don Jr.] treats [Vanessa] like a second-class citizen," another source added. Between his stinginess and his affairs, Don Jr. was a walking red flag — but should Vanessa have known better? After all, she was warned.