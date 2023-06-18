Jennifer Lawrence's Best Friend Played Matchmaker For Her And Husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence's friend introduced her to her husband, Cooke Maroney. Almost four years have passed since Lawrence and Maroney got married. According to Elle, the couple tied the knot on October 19, 2019. The wedding took place just a few months before Covid halted the 2020 wedding season.
In previous interviews, Lawrence had been super vocal about not wanting to get married, though she expressed interest in becoming a mother. "I don't really plan on getting married," shared Lawrence with Diane Sawyer (via Fandom Wire). "I definitely want to be a mother. I don't really imagine getting married anymore." Of course, Lawrence gave this interview in 2015 — way before she met her current husband.
Naturally, their wedding, which was held at an estate in Rhode Island, was one of the best celeb weddings of 2019. Several A-list celebrities, such as Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and Kris Jenner, attended the special event, per People. According to E! News, Lawrence and Maroney spent around $210 per person on their reception dinner. The menu included smoked pork belly with pickled apples, wood-roasted fish, and sweet potato flat cakes, per TMZ. There were also plant-based sides and rich desserts.
So how exactly did Lawrence and Maroney meet?
Jennifer Lawrence's friend set her up with Cooke Maroney
Even though fans have always enjoyed Jennifer Lawrence's candid (and occasionally embarrassing) interviews, she's rarely given up the details of her romantic life. Over the past few years, Lawrence has managed to keep her fans guessing about the most private details surrounding her relationship. Fortunately, we know how Lawrence and Maroney linked up. According to Page Six, "They met through Jen's friend Laura [Simpson] ... " revealed a source. "The relationship has been going on for a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together," the source added. They didn't mention how Simpson initially knew Maroney. However, he worked for the Gladstone Gallery, which had ties to several high-profile artists.
Simpson and Lawrence's history, however, is definitely no secret. According to the timeline Simpson gave in 2014, she and Lawrence have been friends since 2007. "I met [Jennifer Lawrence] seven years ago at an event where we both didn't know a single person," Simpson wrote on Myspace (via ABC News). "We hit it off over a mutual respect for Chandler Bing, and we've been eating pizza together ever since." Continuing, Simpson detailed the part she played in Lawrence's historic Oscar fall. "We finally arrive at the red carpet and as we exit the car, my date [Lawrence] eats s*** and uses my freshly done Lauren Conrad up-do to break her fall. The crowd goes wild."
Did Jennifer Lawrence try to hook Taylor Swift up with Bradley Cooper?
Jennifer Lawrence has Laura Simpson's matchmaking efforts to thank for her marriage, but has she ever been a celebrity matchmaker? According to Radar Online, Lawrence tried to arrange for Taylor Swift and Bradley Cooper to date in 2013. However, Cooper reportedly turned Swift down. "Bradley has absolutely no intention of getting together with Taylor," shared a source with the outlet. "First of all, her reputation precedes her. Bradley is very wary of dating someone who is a bit of a serial dater like Taylor. He thinks she's far too young for him and wants to date someone his own age, not 16 years younger because he's ready for something serious."
Unfortunately, Cooper denied this report a few years later. While appearing on "The Howard Stern Show," (via E! News) Cooper said, "It's complete horses***." "I never got a call. Nothing." Cooper didn't reveal what his response would have been had Swift ever actually expressed her interest. At the time, he was with Suki Waterhouse. Either way, Cooper's interview was eight years ago. Now that Swift and Matty Healy have parted ways, and Cooper and his most recent ex, Irina Shayk are no longer an item, maybe there could be a future for Cooper and Swift, after all.