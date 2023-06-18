Jennifer Lawrence's Best Friend Played Matchmaker For Her And Husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence's friend introduced her to her husband, Cooke Maroney. Almost four years have passed since Lawrence and Maroney got married. According to Elle, the couple tied the knot on October 19, 2019. The wedding took place just a few months before Covid halted the 2020 wedding season.

In previous interviews, Lawrence had been super vocal about not wanting to get married, though she expressed interest in becoming a mother. "I don't really plan on getting married," shared Lawrence with Diane Sawyer (via Fandom Wire). "I definitely want to be a mother. I don't really imagine getting married anymore." Of course, Lawrence gave this interview in 2015 — way before she met her current husband.

Naturally, their wedding, which was held at an estate in Rhode Island, was one of the best celeb weddings of 2019. Several A-list celebrities, such as Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and Kris Jenner, attended the special event, per People. According to E! News, Lawrence and Maroney spent around $210 per person on their reception dinner. The menu included smoked pork belly with pickled apples, wood-roasted fish, and sweet potato flat cakes, per TMZ. There were also plant-based sides and rich desserts.

So how exactly did Lawrence and Maroney meet?