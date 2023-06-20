Billy Bob Thornton Has Been With Wife Connie Angland Since His Split From Angelina Jolie

Billy Bob Thornton had five ex-wives before marrying Connie Angland. While the couple keeps their relationship relatively private, one of Thornton's previous marriages ignited a Hollywood frenzy. Thornton and Angelina Jolie tied the knot on May 5, 2000. The Las Vegas marriage officer, Rev. Hamilton, told the Daily Mail, "They did my regular vows. The wedding rings were very plain, they weren't anything fancy."

Despite Jolie and Thornton's quiet, unpretentious matrimonial ceremony, their relationship soon made headlines. Who can ever forget Thornton's statement at the Gone in 60 Seconds" premiere, "We f***ed in the car on the way here" while treating fans to an up-close exhibit of their passion for each other? Years later, Thornton appeared on the "HFPA in Conversation" podcast and addressed the vials of blood he and Jolie wore around their necks. "The necklaces were a very simple thing: 'Hey, let's poke our fingers with a pen and smear a little blood on there, and when we're away from each other we'll wear the necklace.'" But their bloody displays of affection and tattoos of devotion were not enough to keep the flames of love burning, and they officially divorced in 2003. He continued, "We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. So that's really, that's the only reason we're probably not still together."

However, Thornton has long since moved on from Jolie. In fact, Thornton's marriage to Angland may be his most significant relationship to date.