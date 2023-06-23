Vanessa Trump Reportedly Blew Up On Aubrey O'Day Over Donald Jr. Affair

Vanessa Trump once gave Aubrey O'Day a piece of her mind. It has been over five years since Donald Trump. Jr. and Vanessa Trump ended their marriage. In 2018, Vanessa filed to divorce Donald. Jr., according to court documents uncovered by Page Six. In a statement, the estranged couple asked for "privacy during this time." That was a pretty unreasonable request, given that Vanessa filed after her father-in-law Donald Trump was already the POTUS.

That same week, a report by Page Six revealed that Trump. Jr. had an affair with singer Aubrey O'Day when she appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice." He reportedly "pursued [Aubrey]" according to a source. "It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving." While the former spouses have never given weight to this gossip, O'Day has admitted to a past relationship with Donald. Jr. in a series of mouth-dropping interviews. However, O'Day refused to liken their relationship to an "affair," according to Too Fab. "I can only speak from my experience ... but marriage is not the same thing when you have billions of dollars and when you don't," said O'Day in 2019. "On my end, I never broke up a marriage and I never was in an affair." Vanessa, however, reportedly saw things differently – especially the day she confronted O'Day.