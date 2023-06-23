Vanessa Trump Reportedly Blew Up On Aubrey O'Day Over Donald Jr. Affair
Vanessa Trump once gave Aubrey O'Day a piece of her mind. It has been over five years since Donald Trump. Jr. and Vanessa Trump ended their marriage. In 2018, Vanessa filed to divorce Donald. Jr., according to court documents uncovered by Page Six. In a statement, the estranged couple asked for "privacy during this time." That was a pretty unreasonable request, given that Vanessa filed after her father-in-law Donald Trump was already the POTUS.
That same week, a report by Page Six revealed that Trump. Jr. had an affair with singer Aubrey O'Day when she appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice." He reportedly "pursued [Aubrey]" according to a source. "It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving." While the former spouses have never given weight to this gossip, O'Day has admitted to a past relationship with Donald. Jr. in a series of mouth-dropping interviews. However, O'Day refused to liken their relationship to an "affair," according to Too Fab. "I can only speak from my experience ... but marriage is not the same thing when you have billions of dollars and when you don't," said O'Day in 2019. "On my end, I never broke up a marriage and I never was in an affair." Vanessa, however, reportedly saw things differently – especially the day she confronted O'Day.
Vanessa Trump reminded Aubrey O'Day who she was
According to Us Weekly, Vanessa quickly reminded O'Day of her position in Donald Trump. Jr.'s life, after stumbling upon inappropriate emails between them. "She called Aubrey with her kids on the phone," shared a source. "Vanessa's intent was to shame O'Day away from her husband — and she didn't intend to back down." They added, "Vanessa went crazy and was super jealous." According to Page Six, the call was unpleasant for both parties — O'Day especially. "Vanessa went gangster," according to a source. "Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her."
According to the outlet, Vanessa went on a diatribe about her and O'Day's respective bedroom skills, though that is the PG version. Despite the extensive details O'Day has revealed about her past relationship with Don, including cryptic tweets and possible song lyrics, she's never confirmed that this call took place. But if Vanessa trashed O'Day as badly as this source alleged, then you can't blame her for not wanting to admit defeat.
Donald Trump Jr. has moved on, but what about Aubrey O'Day?
They say that cheaters never prosper, but Trump Jr. has surely found love again. According to People, Trump Jr., and his long-term girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News correspondent. have been engaged since at least January 2022. "Kim has been wearing her engagement ring and both are very excited about blending their families," shared a source. The outlet referenced Guilfoyle's Instagram post, where she gushed about them spending "the rest of our lives together." She was wearing what appeared to be an engagement-worthy ring.
Vanessa Trump may have also found her happiness on the other side of her divorce from Donald Trump. Jr. According to, Refinery29 which cited the book, "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," Vanessa had an affair with one of her secret service agents. Unlike her husband, however, Vanessa reportedly waited until she filed her divorce paperwork.
O'Day, on the other hand, is currently single and still seems to care about Trump Jr. "I love him. Love, loved, love. I'll always have love for him," shared O'Day with Page Six in December 2022. "But I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is." She continued, "I'm so disappointed in what he became."