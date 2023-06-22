What Danielle Kirby From Toddlers & Tiaras Is Doing Now

Danielle Kirby was one of the pint-sized pageant queens introduced to viewers on "Toddlers & Tiaras," the TLC series that launched the reality TV career of Honey Boo Boo. While the girls featured on the show flashed the biggest of smiles after getting all glammed up and snapping those flippers on over their teeth, it wasn't uncommon for the young competitors to flip out if they didn't get the top titles that they had their hearts set on. Kirby was one of the beauty queens whose tears were filmed for the sake of entertainment.

In one episode, Kirby, who was 8 years old at the time, cried after complaining about a baby winning the grand supreme title. "I think it's really not fair that a baby won a thousand dollars and it can't even sing or dance or do nothing but poop and pee," she said in a confessional. She was also filmed hitting a little boy and getting annoyed with a competitor who was hamming it up for the TLC cameras. "She's taking my spotlight," Kirby complained to her mom.

Kirby was confident in her ability to charm the judges — appearance-wise, at least. When her mom suggested that she needed to get her beauty sleep ahead of a pageant, she scoffed, "I don't believe in that 'cause I'm always beautiful." Kirby's confidence remained intact when she grew up and scored her dream job, and she would go on to reveal that all was not as it seemed behind the scenes.