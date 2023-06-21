A Look At Arnold Schwarzenegger's Close Friendship With Danny Devito
When Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito were cast as long-lost twin brothers in the 1988 movie "Twins," the unlikely duo made a hit that fans still love to this day. Prior to the film, Schwarzenegger was known for serious action movies such as "The Terminator." On breaking into comedy roles, Schwarzenegger explained in a 1998, "The whole idea of Danny Devito and me being twins, I mean, that alone is really a great, great concept, and of course when I read the script I couldn't stop laughing ... having Danny in there was the match for me. It was the right way to start a comedy."
During their time filming "Twins," Devito played a prank on Schwarzenneger that left him a bit impaired. "We come to my trailer, we smoke a stogie. I take the stogie that I'm going to give him and I stick a little weed in it. He smokes the stogie, smokes the weed. All of a sudden we're walking back to the set and he's holding on to me," Devito shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," adding that his co-star couldn't remember his lines. "After "Twins," Schwarzenegger and Devito went on to star in "The Last Action Hero" and "Junior" in 1994, which would be their last film together to date — although, they almost reunited on the big screen years later.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito worked together
It was "Twins" that first united Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito and it only makes sense that a sequel to the beloved comedy would bring the two actors back together. After over 30 years, fans almost got their wish. In 2021, Deadline reported that Schwarzenegger and Devito would reprise their roles as Julian and Vincent, respectively, with a twist. Tracy Morgan would play their other long-lost brother in "Triplets."
Unfortunately, the project was scrapped after the director Ivan Reitman died in 2022 and his son Jason Reitman didn't want to go ahead with the film. "Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died. His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it. I'm developing another movie with Danny; he's so much fun to work with and so talented," Schwarzenegger shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Although Schwarzenegger remained mum on his next movie with Devito, the two gave fans a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry when they reunited at the "FUBAR" star's house.
Danny Devito regularly visits Arnold Schwarzenegger's house
Fans just can't get enough of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito together. During the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner, Schwarzenegger opened the event with a pre-recorded video. "Wow, what an event. Look at this. Now, I didn't come here to roast anybody or to make jokes or anything like that. I just wanted to say thank you thank you, thank you to all of you gathered here today," he began. He then proceeded to roast the press and the camera zoomed out to show him at his house with none other than Danny Devito — and two donkeys. "I'm proud of all of you, and it's not just me. It's also Lulu and Whiskey and my twin brother Danny Devito," Schwarzenegger continued. Devito proceeded to feed one of the donkeys a cracker and cried, "Okay, that's the finger!"
Devito told The Times UK that he often hangs out at his pal's house. "We tend to see each other at his house rather than go out. He's doing a series in Canada, but now that we old guys have [iPhones], we can randomly FaceTime each other, which is kind of a trip," he shared. As for a possible upcoming collaboration, the "Taxi" actor revealed, "Trying to! We love working together, and we still got a lot of gumption in us." Hopefully, their next movie together will be sooner rather than later.