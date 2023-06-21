A Look At Arnold Schwarzenegger's Close Friendship With Danny Devito

When Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito were cast as long-lost twin brothers in the 1988 movie "Twins," the unlikely duo made a hit that fans still love to this day. Prior to the film, Schwarzenegger was known for serious action movies such as "The Terminator." On breaking into comedy roles, Schwarzenegger explained in a 1998, "The whole idea of Danny Devito and me being twins, I mean, that alone is really a great, great concept, and of course when I read the script I couldn't stop laughing ... having Danny in there was the match for me. It was the right way to start a comedy."

During their time filming "Twins," Devito played a prank on Schwarzenneger that left him a bit impaired. "We come to my trailer, we smoke a stogie. I take the stogie that I'm going to give him and I stick a little weed in it. He smokes the stogie, smokes the weed. All of a sudden we're walking back to the set and he's holding on to me," Devito shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," adding that his co-star couldn't remember his lines. "After "Twins," Schwarzenegger and Devito went on to star in "The Last Action Hero" and "Junior" in 1994, which would be their last film together to date — although, they almost reunited on the big screen years later.