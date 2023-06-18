Mel Gibson And His Ex-Girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva Had A Messy Split
During his time in the spotlight, Mel Gibson's probably had way more than 99 problems, and Oksana Grigorieva was most definitely one. The couple was love's young dream — until they weren't. Gibson and his girlfriend's romance ended in a controversial, embarrassing, public, and really messy split.
Controversial, public, embarrassing, and messy are all things the actors has become synonymous with, thanks to the offensive remarks Winona Ryder says she heard from Gibson involving the Holocaust and AIDS — you can read them on Vanity Fair. "This is 100% untrue," his rep told Variety. "[Ryder] lied about it over a decade ago when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."
There was Gibson's 2006 arrest that resulted in his mugshot going viral. After he was pulled over on a suspected DUI, he allegedly launched an antisemitic rant, according to the police report, which TMZ obtained. Gibson purportedly raged at the arresting officer, "Are you a Jew?" before allegedly calling another female cop "sugar t***."
Then Gibson screamed obscenities at screenwriter Joe Eszterhas who leaked a tape of the diatribe and wrote a letter published in The Wrap, accusing the actor/director of hating Jews. Gibson released a statement to Deadline, claiming Eszterhas' allegations were "utter fabrications." However, there was no denying the double life of Gibson following the release of more tapes in the aftermath of Mel Gibson and his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva's messy split.
A really dark turn
Mel Gibson is definitely the comeback king of Hollywood. He's weathered more storms than everybody's favorite salty old sea dog, Captain Phil Harris, from "The Deadliest Catch." One of his most contentious contretemps involved Mel and his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva's messy split. The couple first went public after Mel's wife of thirty years, Robyn Gibson, filed for divorce in 2009. Their relationship was tumultuous and charged from the get-go. "She truly loved Mel," a friend told People. "Until she saw who he really was and what he was capable of."
The Associated Press reported that the couple's split was initially dealt with quietly after a confidential settlement was agreed upon and buried within a sealed court case. However, Mel and Grigorieva, who never married but share a daughter, Lucia Gibson, quickly became embroiled in a very public and very bitter custody and money battle.
Things were ramped up to nuclear after RadarOnline published a series of explosive "leaked" voicemails from Mel filled with violent threats and stunningly racist taunts. In another, he told her she had "f******* deserved" to have one of her teeth knocked out when he'd (allegedly) punched her in the face. So yes, it's safe to say Mel Gibson and his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva's split couldn't have been any messier.
Back in the saddle again
But wait! This chaotic couple still had more hell to raise. "They just drifted apart," an alleged close friend of the couple told People at the time of their breakup, insisting it had been amicable. "They're both working hard on their careers and trying to raise a sweet baby together. They're still friends, and they'll both raise Lucia together."
Per The Daily Beast, aside from hateful, rage-filled, threatening, and racist voicemail rants, there were mutual restraining orders, accusations of domestic violence, claims of Grigorieva fearing for her life, and allegations that the Russian singer-songwriter was a starstruck money grabber because she has another child from a previous relationship. with British actor Timothy Dalton.
Still, Gibson firmly moved on from his Grigorieva girlfriend drama and quickly slid into another relationship. RadarOnline reported that he began dating equestrian champ and film writer, Rosalind Ross in 2015. They're believed to have met when she was hired to co-write a script for Gibson's production company. The lusty lothario wasted no time whisking his new love interest away on a steamy tropical vacay. "They started their romantic getaway in Costa Rica, hiding out in Playa Barrigona, where he owns a 500-acre tropical sanctuary in the middle of the jungle, before heading to Panama," a source claimed. "It's clear the two of them are really happy together."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.