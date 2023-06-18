Mel Gibson And His Ex-Girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva Had A Messy Split

During his time in the spotlight, Mel Gibson's probably had way more than 99 problems, and Oksana Grigorieva was most definitely one. The couple was love's young dream — until they weren't. Gibson and his girlfriend's romance ended in a controversial, embarrassing, public, and really messy split.

Controversial, public, embarrassing, and messy are all things the actors has become synonymous with, thanks to the offensive remarks Winona Ryder says she heard from Gibson involving the Holocaust and AIDS — you can read them on Vanity Fair. "This is 100% untrue," his rep told Variety. "[Ryder] lied about it over a decade ago when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."

There was Gibson's 2006 arrest that resulted in his mugshot going viral. After he was pulled over on a suspected DUI, he allegedly launched an antisemitic rant, according to the police report, which TMZ obtained. Gibson purportedly raged at the arresting officer, "Are you a Jew?" before allegedly calling another female cop "sugar t***."

Then Gibson screamed obscenities at screenwriter Joe Eszterhas who leaked a tape of the diatribe and wrote a letter published in The Wrap, accusing the actor/director of hating Jews. Gibson released a statement to Deadline, claiming Eszterhas' allegations were "utter fabrications." However, there was no denying the double life of Gibson following the release of more tapes in the aftermath of Mel Gibson and his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva's messy split.