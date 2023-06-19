Celebs Who Can't Stand Piers Morgan
This feature discusses suicide, mental health issues, harassment, bullying, and racism.
Having riled up more than a few celebrities during his long and public career, Piers Morgan is easily one of the most controversial media personalities around. His outspoken nature and often divisive right-wing political opinions often result in heated debates in which Morgan will go to the ends of the earth to defend his views — or at least, to the ends of his keyboard on Twitter. Subsequently, the former "Good Morning Britain" co-host's attitude has resulted in feuds with individuals across the globe. One of his biggest fallings-out was with fellow journalist-turned-TV personality Jeremy Clarkson.
The pair's animosity toward each other ran deep, with the former "Top Gear" presenter even admitting to some heinous behavior while they were accidentally seated next to each other on Concorde's last commercial flight in 2003. "I poured a glass of water over [Morgan's] crotch, so when he got off, it looked like he'd wet himself," Clarkson said on an episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (via Metro). The pair came to physical blows a year later at the British press awards, where Clarkson reportedly landed three punches on his frenemy. "I've frankly taken worse batterings from my 3-year-old son," Morgan quipped to The Guardian afterward.
Writing for the Daily Mail in 2014, Morgan revealed that he and Clarkson eventually made peace during a good old fashion British drinking session. But there are plenty of celebs who still have beef with him. Keep reading to find out celebs can't stand Piers Morgan — and the dramatic reasons why.
Prince Harry took his disdain to court
The longstanding animosity between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Piers Morgan seemingly began shortly after the royal couple started dating. Writing for the Daily Mail, Morgan initially showed support for the new couple, detailing a "strictly platonic" date he'd enjoyed with Markle just before she met Harry. However, he also sheepishly suggested her new romance had killed their friendship. Despite asking for an invite to their wedding on Twitter, he didn't make the guestlist. Seven months after the couple's May 2018 wedding, Morgan wrote a Daily Mail editorial in which he accused Markle of being a devious social climber. Apparently, there's nothing like a friend scorned, because he has seemingly been gunning for the couple ever since.
In June 2023, Harry made his feelings about Morgan known while testifying in the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Per BBC News, several celebrities accused journalists from The Daily Mirror of phone hacking between 1991 and 2011 (Morgan was the editor of The Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004). Speaking on accusations that the tabloid illegally gained access to Princess Diana's private correspondence in the months before her death, Harry told the court, per Deadline, "The thought of it [it] ... makes me feel physically sick." He also accused Morgan of publicly attacking him and Markle as a tactic to make them back down from the lawsuit (Morgan denies any knowledge of phone hacking while MGN has denied allegations of voicemail interception but found evidence of unlawful information gathering by third parties, per i News).
Charlotte Church has nothing nice to say about him
Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church rose to fame as a classical music soprano when she was just a child. After becoming a household name in the U.K. she branched out into pop music and later made a name for herself as a TV presenter and an outspoken political activist. As such, she's disagreed with almost everything Piers Morgan has ever said or done, and let her feelings about the TV personality be known during a 2016 interview with Vice. When asked who she thought was the worst person on Twitter, she responded, "Piers Morgan is a complete f***ing tw*t ... He thinks it's okay to spout a load of venomous, hateful things, which he then tries to back up with statistics."
During the interview, Church also addressed the Mirror Group Newspapers phone hacking scandal. Accusing Morgan of having gotten away with the crime — despite his insistence that he had no knowledge of any such illegal activity while was editor of the Daily Mirror — she added, "I just think he's a bit of a heinous human being." Naturally, Morgan simply couldn't the slight slide. On Twitter, he responded with his signature British sarcasm, writing, "This is devastating! I've always craved the support of whiny, gobby, foul-mouthed, dimwit D-list has-beens." The feud was reignited in 2017 when a disgusted Church claimed on Twitter that she'd been invited to perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump. Morgan responded, "Oh pur-lease, he's never heard of you, you ridiculous creature."
Jameela Jamil faced harassment from his fans
Like many of Morgan's feuds, his spat with "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil started on Twitter. In February 2020, Jamil mourned the death of her friend, the TV presenter Caroline Flack, and spoke about the horrific bullying she faced prior to her death. However, Piers Morgan took the opportunity to insert himself into the conversation. On Twitter, he accused the actor of online harassment herself, sharing a screenshot of messages Flack allegedly sent him the previous year complaining about Jamil directing hate her way.
The actor quickly fired back at Morgan for taking her private conversations with Flack out of context. In 2019, the two had butted heads on Twitter regarding Jamil's concerns about the impact of two reality shows presented by Flack, "The Surjury" and "Love Island." Jamil noted that she never criticized or directed hate toward her friend, adding, "She would be disgusted her personal messages were shared and weaponized against a woman, by a bullying parasite she thought was her friend."
Ironically, Morgan's public diss about online harassment led to Jamil experiencing similar. During an episode of the "Thanks a Million" podcast, she claimed to have been bombarded by abusive messages, which led to her feeling suicidal. When Morgan stepped down from "Good Morning Britain" the following year, Jamil celebrated his departure, writing on Twitter, "I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
J. K. Rowling is not a Piers Morgan fan
Piers Morgan's long-running feud with J. K. Rowling goes back to a 2017 interview on "Real Time With Bill Maher," in which he appeared as a guest alongside Australian comedian Jim Jeffries, politician Al Franken, activist Karine Jean-Pierre, and filmmaker John Waters. When Morgan quipped that President Donald Trump never put a Muslim ban in place, Jeffries categorically disagreed. "Oh f*** off," he responded to the British journalist.
Rowling retweeted a clip of the exchange which quickly went viral on social media, with the caption, "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f*** off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined." Morgan unsurprisingly took offense to Rowling's comment and fired back "This is why I've never read a single world of Harry Potter." Known to be a bit of a wordsmith, Rowling didn't struggle to slam Morgan with a witty response, writing, "Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bull**** on live TV?"
Their Twitter exchange then got political before Rowling shut it down with an old press clipping pointing out that she beat out Morgan for the British Book Awards in 2005. She refused to make peace with Morgan in 2022 when she outright refused his invitation to appear on his talk show "Piers Morgan Uncensored." Regardless, later that month he wrote a piece for The Sun passionately defending Rowling's controversial views concerning the transgender community.
Chelsea Handler hated being interviewed by him
Piers Morgan isn't afraid of who he offends — royals, actors, or even fellow TV presenters. When interviewing Chelsea Handler in 2014, his poor manners ignited another long-running feud that she's still talking about. And Handler intimated that Morgan's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey — in which he stormed off the set of "Good Morning Britain" mid-discussion — is proof that he hasn't changed.
After Morgan left "Good Morning Britain," Handler took to Instagram to share a CNN interview clip from 2014 that showed her engaged in a disastrous interview with the Brit. In the clip, the comedian called out Morgan for ignoring her and using his phone during the commercial break — and she made her feelings clear about him right then and there. "I want viewers to know — I mean, they must know because they're probably following you on Twitter — I mean, you can't even pay attention for 60 seconds. You're a terrible interviewer," she said. Although Morgan tried to palm the blame off on Handler for not being interesting enough, she shut him down. "That's not my problem. This is your show. You have to pay attention to the guest that you invited on your show," she said.
Safe to say Handler was more than miffed by Morgan's behavior, and she believes he hasn't changed, as she accompanied the 2021 Instagram post with the caption, "Some a**holes get better, some just stay the same."
Chris Evans shut down Piers Morgan's toxic masculinity
Piers Morgan has been known to make enemies on both sides of the pond, but in 2018 his controversial opinions were smacked down by one of Earth's mightiest heroes. On Twitter, Morgan shared a photo of actor Daniel Craig holding his child in a baby sling with a disapproving comment. Referencing the star's famous turn as macho spy James Bond, he wrote, "Oh 007... not you as well?!!! #emasculatedBond."
While Craig didn't respond, his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans swooped in to put Morgan in his place. He criticized the TV presenter and insinuated that his sense of masculinity was nothing but toxic. "You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child," Evans wrote. "Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside." The tweet went viral, and unfortunately for Morgan, he thought he could take on the Avenger and chided, "Captain America wouldn't wear a papoose." To which we say — yes, he probably would! Morgan continued firing off tweets and even looked to Donald Trump for backup, which he didn't get.
Although Evans said everything that needed to be said, Morgan's former "Good Morning Britain" co-host Susanna Reid joined the conversation. Responding to yet another post by Morgan suggesting that a papoose is a tool of emasculation, she tweeted, "No woman has an issue with a man carrying a baby in a papoose. This is your issue."
Ewan McGregor has no time for Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan hasn't just offended one actor from a major film franchise, he's offended two. The year before he was shut down so masterfully by Chris Evans, "Star Wars" actor Ewan McGregor had a crack. In fact, the actor's beef with him is so strong that he canceled his appearance on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" when he discovered Morgan was the host.
In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote, "Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch." Earlier that week, Morgan had stirred the pot by suggesting that the protests held by women around the world against the election of his friend, Donald Trump, were full of radical misandrists. "For every woman who marches with good intent, there are women who I would categorize as rabid feminists who don't like men very much," he said during a discussion on the show, per BBC News. In response to McGregor, Morgan tweeted, "Sorry to hear that [Ewan McGregor] — you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all."
While McGregor didn't respond to the many rambling tweets that followed from Morgan, the "Trainspotting" alum seemingly had the last laugh when the "GMB" Twitter account subtly backed up his choice not to appear on the show. Morgan had previously said McGregor was one of only two actors his wife was ever attracted to. So, to joke about McGregor's absence, "GMB" tweeted, "Maybe he wants to avoid the tension of knowing [Pier's Morgan's] wife has the hots for him?"
He called David Walliams a nasty 'fraud'
David Walliams is another British TV personality who is very popular with the nation. However, in 2022 the "Britain's Got Talent" host attracted controversy when he was caught making sexually derogatory remarks about a female contestant — while using a sexist slur to describe another — in leaked comments picked up by his microphone. In a statement published by The Guardian, Walliams apologized for his offensive comments, insisting, "These were private conversations and — like most conversations with friends — were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry." Still, fans were shocked — and so was Piers Morgan, who slammed the comedian for the comments, writing on Twitter, "Walliams is one of the nastiest frauds in TV." Per The Sun, Walliams quit the reality competition in the weeks following the scandal.
Being taken to task by Morgan seemingly ignited a feud between the pair, as the former "Good Morning Britain" host returned to Twitter, accusing Walliams of liking tweets that criticized him. "Always fascinating to see high-profile people that I know quite well 'liking' nasty tweets about me ... presumably thinking they can do it on the sly and I won't notice," Morgan tweeted. "I always notice, and file away for a rainy day." Although Walliams has never publicly responded to Morgan's comments, it's clear there's no love lost between them and we wouldn't want to be anywhere in the vicinity when that rainy day comes to pass.
Kim Kardashian has nothing to prove to Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan comments on everything from politics to celebrity news, so he obviously had to throw in his two cents when Kim Kardashian announced that "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" was ending. On "Good Morning Britain" (via Daily Mail) Morgan dragged the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their 20-season show through the mud, saying, "A bunch of very average-looking dumbo bimbos have taken us all to the cleaners and made billions out of prancing around and doing this." Kardashian had seemingly had enough of Morgan to even bother responding at this point, but arguably she and her piles of money certainly had the last laugh. However, this was by no means the beginning of her feud with the journalist.
The animosity between Kardashian and Morgan first began in 2016 when Kardashian posted a nude selfie to Twitter and Morgan responded by offering to buy her clothes to cover up. Kim was quick to hit back, tweeting, 'Never offer to buy a married woman clothes. That's on some Ashley Madison-type s***." Defending her right to express herself and her body however she chooses to, Kardashian posed in a topless photo with Emily Ratajkowski, shared on the model's Instagram. Boasting two proud middle fingers, the pair were seemingly flipping off Morgan and anyone else who wanted to shame them for their selfies.
If you needed further confirmation that these two aren't friends, in a 2018 Instagram Stories post, Kardashian shared her enemies list via a collection of Post-It notes with Morgan's name at the very top.
Amber Rose's naked selfie pushed him over the edge
When there's a picture of a naked celebrity involved, Piers Morgan seemingly can't help but tell the subject to cover up. In 2017, model and activist Amber Rose experienced his prudish wrath firsthand when she posted a picture of herself naked from the waist down to promote SlutWalk, a protest to combat the toxicity of rape culture, sexual harassment, and victim blaming. Speaking to The Guardian about the movement in 2015, Rose affirmed its power in celebrating a woman's right to express her sexuality without receiving unwanted physical or verbal responses from men. She explained, "It really doesn't matter what you do in life, people can call you [a sexist slur] because they are uncomfortable with your sexuality."
While her TwitPic was met with support by many, Morgan was offended that she'd deigned to take off her trousers. Tweeting in response to the sight of Rose's visible pubic hair, he wrote, "Put it away, luv. Thanks." However, Rose quickly responded by telling the journalist that it was his issue if he was uncomfortable, not hers. Rose continued to shut down Morgan's comments after he grumbled, "This is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez." To which, Rose snapped back, "I'm sorry I forgot only men can be sexually confident." Rose got the last word and even thanked Morgan for his Twitter rant. And let's face it, his comments only brought extra attention to the protest ... and its purpose.
Sophie Turner slammed his take on mental health
Throughout her career, actor Sophie Turner has often been vocal about mental health on and off the screen. It's one of the things she loved about being able to depict a strong, complex character like Jean Grey in "X-Men: Apocalypse." While promoting Jean's spin-off movie, "X-Men: Dark Phoenix," Turner praised the superhero franchise for exploring the oppression of marginalized people during an interview with Shop Studies (via Us Weekly). Candidly, she shared why the movie struck a personal chord with her, stating, "My family has a history of mental health and this story deals with it in a non-gimmicky way that's awesome to put on the screen."
In 2019, Piers Morgan retweeted a story posted by The Sun discussing an (out of context) comment made by British soap star Beverley Callard to Best magazine, who said she was concerned about celebrities making mental health issues the next fashionable accessory. He added the comment, "She'll be hammered for saying this, but it's 100% true" (Callard was actually sharing her fear that mental illness may be glamorized, rather than addressed).
As a celebrity unafraid to discuss mental health issues publicly, Turner had some opinions on the matter. On Twitter, she responded, "Or maybe they have a platform to speak out about it and help get rid of the stigma of mental illness which affects 1 in 4 people in [the] U.K. per year." Criticizing Morgan, she sarcastically added, "But please go ahead and shun them back into silence."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend always push back
Another of Piers Morgan's most dramatic feuds is between celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. It's hard to pinpoint the exact genesis of their beef but suffice it to say a June 2016 interaction between the three certainly blew it up into new proportions. On Twitter, Morgan fanned more flames than usual when he wrote, "Muhammad Ali said far more inflammatory [and] racist things about white people than Donald Trump ever has about Muslims." After the controversial host went on to argue that even civil rights icons like Ali shouldn't be spared attacks just because they're dead, he wrote, "I hope people don't make me sound too perfect when I die." In response, Legend wrote, "You could test us by announcing your retirement." From there, the feud went on with Teigen calling Morgan a racist troll.
A month later, the beef continued when Morgan penned a rant against Jennifer Aniston for the Daily Mail, suggesting that she perpetuates false standards of beauty by posing for photoshoots and ad campaigns which get airbrushed — by other people — beyond recognition. According to Morgan, she had no right to complain about the attention she receives from the media because of it. In response, Teigan questioned the need for Morgan's opinion, writing "Why do you always take the road of being a piece of sh*t a**hole?" The two sniped back and forth for a while afterward — and they would continue to for years to come.