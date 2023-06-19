Celebs Who Can't Stand Piers Morgan

This feature discusses suicide, mental health issues, harassment, bullying, and racism.

Having riled up more than a few celebrities during his long and public career, Piers Morgan is easily one of the most controversial media personalities around. His outspoken nature and often divisive right-wing political opinions often result in heated debates in which Morgan will go to the ends of the earth to defend his views — or at least, to the ends of his keyboard on Twitter. Subsequently, the former "Good Morning Britain" co-host's attitude has resulted in feuds with individuals across the globe. One of his biggest fallings-out was with fellow journalist-turned-TV personality Jeremy Clarkson.

The pair's animosity toward each other ran deep, with the former "Top Gear" presenter even admitting to some heinous behavior while they were accidentally seated next to each other on Concorde's last commercial flight in 2003. "I​ poured a glass of water over [Morgan's] crotch, so when he got off, it looked like he'd wet himself," Clarkson said on an episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (via Metro). The pair came to physical blows a year later at the British press awards, where Clarkson reportedly landed three punches on his frenemy. "I've frankly taken worse batterings from my 3-year-old son," Morgan quipped to The Guardian afterward.

Writing for the Daily Mail in 2014, Morgan revealed that he and Clarkson eventually made peace during a good old fashion British drinking session. But there are plenty of celebs who still have beef with him. Keep reading to find out celebs can't stand Piers Morgan — and the dramatic reasons why.